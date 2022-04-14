Finally able to actually get out onto the golf course after weeks of inclement weather, the Springville girls got a taste of action on the Lone Pine golf course in Colesburg Monday, April 4.
And now the Orioles have a starting point to build from as they head into the 2022 campaign.
“We golfed three people on varsity that had never golfed in a meet before, and really it was their third week ever golfing,” said Springville girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as team finished third in the triangular nine-hole meet carding a score of 258.
“We have a high upside, and we know that we can shoot better than we did. I think it will just take a few weeks to get settled in, as well as additional reps.”
Grace Matus paced Oriole girls making her way through the course with a round of 59 while Lauren Wilson added a 64. Kailee Jacobs (65) and Talna Bongolan (70) turned in the final two counting scores for the Springville team while Abby Christiansen (85) and Allie Fah (89) also competed.
“Colesburg is always a tricky course for us, especially being a first meet of the season,” Neuendorf said. “So, we’re excited for Monday (April 11) to play at home.”
Lisbon dominated the triangular firing a 205-team score that topped runner-up and tournament host Edgewood-Colesburg (229) by 24 strokes.
Lisbon’s Kaylie Kelchen topped teammate Karlee Luneckas on a card back for the meet medalist honor after each turned in score of 44.