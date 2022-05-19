Springville’s Grace Matus rolls a putt towards the cup on the Meadowview Golf and Country Club course Friday, May 13, in Central City as the Orioles hosted the class 1A regional first-round tournament. Matus carded a round of 99 (47-52) to advance to the regional final in Wapello Wednesday, May 18.
Springville’s Kailee Jacobs drills a tee shot down the fairway at the Meadowview Golf and Country Club Friday, May 13, in Central City, as the Orioles hosted the 18-hole class 1A regional first-round tournament.
Springville’s Lauren Wilson watches as her golf ball sails down the fairway at the Meadowview Golf and Country Club course Friday, May 13, as the Orioles hosted the class 1A regional first-round tournament Friday, May 13.
Springville’s Grace Matus rolls a putt towards the cup on the Meadowview Golf and Country Club course Friday, May 13, in Central City as the Orioles hosted the class 1A regional first-round tournament. Matus carded a round of 99 (47-52) to advance to the regional final in Wapello Wednesday, May 18.
Todd Hunt • Staff Photo
Springville’s Kailee Jacobs drills a tee shot down the fairway at the Meadowview Golf and Country Club Friday, May 13, in Central City, as the Orioles hosted the 18-hole class 1A regional first-round tournament.
Todd Hunt • Staff Photo
Springville’s Lauren Wilson watches as her golf ball sails down the fairway at the Meadowview Golf and Country Club course Friday, May 13, as the Orioles hosted the class 1A regional first-round tournament Friday, May 13.
It’s the time of year the Springville girls’ golf team always seems to perform at their best.
Well, any girls’ sports team at the school actually.
Playoff time.
And the Orioles did it again Friday, May 13, taking part at the 18-hole class 1A sectional tournament they hosted on the Meadowview Golf and Country Club course in Central City.
While the Springville team just missed out on advancing to the regional final round, the Orioles will still have representation there in senior Grace Matus, who carded a round of 99 (47-52) to place sixth, the final spot to secure individual berths to the regional final, and will continue her season in Wapello Wednesday, May 18, at the Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club where state tournament invitations will be handed out.
Overall, the Orioles carded a 429-team score to place a solid fourth against the six-team field and were 15-strokes shy of advancing to the regional finals as East Buchanan claimed the top spot with a 413 score that edged Iowa Valley (414) by a single stroke as both programs kept their seasons alive.
Iowa City Regina was third (424) while Springville defeated North Linn (437) and Central City (452).
Kailee Jacobs made her way through the Meadowview course turning in the second-best Springville card of the day with a 101 (52-49) while Lauren Wilson (45-59) and Talna Bongolan (65-60) came through with the final two counting scores with rounds of 104 and 125, respectively.
Allie Fah (72-66) and Abby Christensen (74-69) also competed for the Oriole team at the regional first-round tournament coming through with score of 138 and 143, respectively.
Iowa Valley’s Jaden Smith led all golfers on the day firing a medalist round of 85 (43-42) while Alburnett’s Sammy Ahrendsen (47-43) as well as Central City’s Bretlyn Decker (47-43) and Brylea Brooks (48-50) also advanced to the regional final as individuals.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …