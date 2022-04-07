Members of the 2022 Springville girls’ golf team are, left to right, Front row- Talna Bongolan, Grace Matus, Abby Christiansen, Ashley Warren, Emily Andersen, Brooke Kearney and Mya Koppes. Back row- Head Coach Austin Neuendorf, Renee Brecht, Kailee Jacobs, Lauren Wilson, Jennifer Deeney, Emily Deeney, Ali Fah and Assistant Coach Nick Josephson.
Until this spring, it wasn’t too tough to earn a varsity spot on the Springville girls’ golf team.
Actually, in some cases, all Oriole girls had to do was just show up to a tournament.
Those days could be over, as Oriole girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf welcomes an impressive collection of 14 athletes to his 2022 roster, led by letter winners in seniors Lauren Wilson, Grace Matus and Kailee Jacobs.
“I think our group as a lot of potential,” said Neuendorf, who adds two more seniors (Jennifer Deeney and Abby Christiansen) to the roster along with five sophomores (Allie Fah, Emily Andersen, Emily Deeney, Brooke Kearney and Mya Koppes) and four freshmen (Talna Bongolan, Renee Brecht, Ashley Warren and Leah Kilburg). We return three golfers that were on the varsity squad last year. We just need to find a couple other golfers who can score consistently.
“The numbers that we have give us hope we can find a few, get some competition among the golfers and everyone gets better, too.”
A year ago, the Oriole girls made a major stride in becoming more and more competitive at area tournaments, and that’s something Neuendorf hopes can continue again this spring as well.
“I think our main goal is to be competitive this year in all of our meets,” he said. “Last year we advanced out of the first round of the playoffs, so we hope to do the same this year.”
What will help the Springville girls get a step close to the state tournament will be improved play on the tee and on the green from a deeper team that should provide some more roster flexibility.
“I think a strength this team could have this the distance the girls hit the ball,” Neuendorf said. “Lauren and Grace can really hit the ball pretty far and that can be a huge advantage for us going into this season.
“Right now, I think it’s too early to tell much about the newcomers to the team, especially with the limited time we’ve had at the course, but I would say we have the have a couple of our newcomers contribute at the varsity level.”
But like the team who made such huge strides last season, it’s all about improving and being competitive, and Neuendorf feels his 2022 group has the program once again pointed in that direction.
“That’s always the goal,” he said. “I think anytime you have two golfers (Wilson and Matus) who can consistently shoot in the 40s, you’re going to have a chance to be competitive.”