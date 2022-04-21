In a tournament where both teams knew every single stroke was going to play a pivotal role in who would come out on top at the end, it was the Springville girls, even while playing on an unfamiliar Backbone Golf and Country Club course, who came away victorious.
“The girls snuck out with a win and it was great to get a win at a course we were not familiar with,” said Oriole girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as his team rallied for a 240-244 triumph against host Starmont.
“Conditions were not great as it was pretty cold and windy, and Backbone poses some issues we don’t typically see. There is a hole that has a pretty tight tee-off area, so that was a unique challenge presented to our golfers.”
Through it all, Grace Matus not only led the Springville team, but she tallied the meet runner-up medalist score turning in a card of 54 while teammate Lauren Wilson was second on the team and third overall at the nine-hole tournament finishing with a 55. Talna Bongolan (65) and Kailee Jacobs (66) came through with the final two counting scores for the visitors while Allie Fah (68) and Abby Christiansen (77) also competed at the tournament for the Springville team.
Starmont’s Sydney Baumgartner led all golfers with a medalist round of 52.
Just 24 hours earlier the Orioles hosted Alburnett on the Meadowview Country Club course in Central City Monday, April 11, and with the Pirates not having enough golfers to count in the team scoring, Springville automatically claimed the meet triumph.
“We shot a 230 as a team, which was much-improved from our last meet and our best on the season so far,” Neuendorf said. “Grace got second shooting a 52 behind Alburnett’s Samantha Ahrendsen who shot a 44.
“Some bright spots were Talna shooting a personal-record 57. We look for her to continue to improve throughout the season.”