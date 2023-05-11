Led by some consistent shooting from up-and-down the lineup, the Springville girls’ golf team managed a solid round that also wound up including a victory in a triangular at Calamus-Wheatland Thursday, May 4.
“The girls had a pretty good round at Cal-Wheat,” said Oriole girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as his team finished with a score of 245 that trailed the champion and host Warriors (214) on the Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus, and defeated Midland (253).
“We are starting to see some really good improvements. We’re really close to getting multiple girls shooting in the 50s. We’re hoping we can post our best score at conference Monday (May 8).”
Alli Fah led all Springville golfers at the nine-hole tournament carding a 58 while Talna Bongolan and Kalleigh Greene came through with rounds of identical 60. Mya Koppes came through with the final counting score for the Oriole team with a 67.
“Kalleigh Greene and Ella Hoge are right there to being consistent 50s shooters in my opinion,” Neuendorf said. “It’s just the reality of beginning golf though. We see a lot of potential on some holes and then there are some other holes that we wish could have gone better. We hope to build consistency as we get towards the end though.”
Hoge carded a round of 70 while Addison Petersen also competed firing an 80.
Calamus-Wheatland golfers posted the top-4 scores at the tournament led by medalist (Lauren Scharff-Campbell) and runner-up medalist (Makenzie Beuthien) scores of 52 and 53, respectively.