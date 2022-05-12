INDEPENDENCE
It seems every single time the Springville girls’ golf team has competed this spring, they’ve had to deal with some sort of weather-related issue.
Rain, snow, cold. You name it, the Orioles have dealt with it. Monday, May 9, at the Tri-Rivers Conference West division tournament held on the Three Elms course in Independence, it was finally a beautifully sunny day. But there was still an issue.
Wind.
And there was a lot of it.
“We placed fourth in the conference with a 456-team score and were just three strokes behind East Buchanan,” said Springville girls’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf. “But it was a really windy day out there, so the girls had to battle through a very tough day on the course.”
Lauren Wilson was able to navigate through some of that wind finishing with a round of 106 (53-53) that was sixth overall at the tournament and earned the star Oriole senior All-Conference honors.
Grace Matus added a 109 (56-53) that just missed a top-10 finish while Kailee Jacobs finished with a 111 (59-52). Allie Fahy turned in the final counting score for the Oriole girls with a 130 (71-59).
Talna Bongolan (61-71) and Abby Christensen (70-66) also made their way through the Three Elms course with cards of 132 and 136, respectively.
Starmont claimed the West division team title coming through with a 441 score that topped runner-up Edgewood-Colesburg (448) by seven shots. East Buchanan (453) edged the Orioles by a mere three strokes while Springville defeated North Linn (466), Central City (476) and Maquoketa Valley (584).
Alburnett, who did not have enough golfers to count in the team scoring, did have the top individual as Sammy Ahrendsen led all golfers with a medalist round of 92 (49-43).
Springville made a long trip to the Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus Thursday, May 5, but made the journey more than worthwhile winning the four-team quad event with a team card of 232.
“We squeaked by with a win in this one over East Buchanan, Calamus-Wheatland and Midland,” Neuendorf said. “Lauren won the meet with a 48 putting together a solid round. She’s gotten better and better as the weeks have worn on. It just took her a bit to get into her groove. This was the second time we’ve beaten East Buchanan by two strokes.”
Matus and Bongolan came through with rounds of 61 each while Jacobs carded the final varsity counting score with a 62. Fah (73) and Christensen (76) also competed at the nine-hole tournament for the Oriole girls who topped runner-up East Buchanan (234), third-place and host Calamus-Wheatland (237) and Midland (301).