DES MOINES
Gradually turning in faster and faster 100-meter dash times during the course of the 2021 season, Springville sophomore Kennady Breitfelder all of a sudden found herself at the cusp of being good enough to make it to state.
After a career-effort at the qualifier meet, Breitfelder did what she never thought possible.
“I had been scoring in the 100 at most meets, but never did I think I was fast enough to make it to state,” she said. “I just kept running PRs pretty much each and every meet, and then all of a sudden they got me here.”
Breitfelder did it yet again at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Thursday, May 20, setting yet another career-best time after a 13.49-second effort in the class 1A state 100 that placed her seventh in her heat and 21st in the class overall.
“The state experience was amazing,” she said. “I wish I could have been here last year as a freshman, but hopefully I can make it back here again in the next couple of years. Just competing here is going to motivate me to work that much harder on my running in the off-season. I want to experience Drake Stadium again with all my teammates.”
Madrid’s Ella Santi won the 1A state 100-meter dash championship crossing the finish line Saturday, May 22, with a time of 12.74.