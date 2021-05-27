DES MOINES
In each and every one of the Springville girls’ class 1A state events leading up to the sprint medley relay Saturday, May 22, the Orioles ran personal-record times.
The pressure was on Savannah Nealman, Morgan Nachazel, Kennady Breitfelder and Nia Howard to keep the streak going in an event the program has become very accustomed to running on the blue oval.
They did it again, and even claimed a state medal in the process.
“We’ve been working very hard on our hand-offs, and I think we all nailed them here at the state meet,” said Nachazel, who helped the team tally a time of 1-minute, 53.56-seconds to place eighth in their fast heat, and overall were eighth in the class.
“We weren’t hoping to finish last in our heat, but every team here is so fast and for us to get a medal by doing that, shows just how fast our heat really was.”
Madrid claimed the 1A sprint medley state championship blowing away the field with a time of 1:50.95 that was two-seconds faster than runner-up Turkey Valley (1:52.32).
“At the qualifier meet we were so good with our hand-offs that we shaved three-seconds off our time and were able to get here to state,” Nealman said. “It always feels good to run here at state. We missed it last year, but we’re sure happy to be back.”
The eighth-place point the girls scored in the sprint medley, along with the eight points Howard earned in the 400 allowed the Oriole girls to tally nine at the meet, placing in a tie for 30th in the class 1A team standings against a field of more than 63 who scored points over the weekend.