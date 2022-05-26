No one has doubted the talent that Springville’s Kennady Breitfelder possesses.
The Oriole superstar has competed at the state volleyball and basketball tournaments numerous times for the Orioles over the years, so the bright lights and the big stages aren’t about to scare off this junior who has shown the ability to handle numerous roles within the team concept.
You can add track and field to the list for Breitfelder as well, who added the 200-meter dash to her list of events this spring, and low and behold, ran all the way to the class 1A state meet Thursday, May 19, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Oh, Breitfelder also made a second-straight appearance in the 100-meter dash for the Oriole program as well.
“I didn’t really expect to make it to state in the 200 having only competed in it twice before this season,” said Breitfelder, who placed eighth in her heat and 20th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 27.93-seconds.
“I started running the 200 to try and help score the team some more points at the conference and qualifier meets and then all of a sudden, I made it here to Des Moines. That, was a nice surprise.”
Madrid’s Jillian Dodds claimed the 200-meter 1A state title coming through with a 25.73 clocking in the finals Saturday, May 21.
Breitfelder was back on the track two hours later in the 1A state 100-meter dash Thursday afternoon, where she placed eighth in her heat and 23rd overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 13.98.
“This was the event I was more prepared for here at state and didn’t place as high for run as well as I did in the 200,” she said. “The start in the 100 is so huge, and I’ve been working on that all season long. I did enough to get me here to state, but I still need to get a lot better if I want to place higher here in the future. A 13.98 is not what I wanted here this year.”
Madrid’s Lilly Ostert won the 1A 100-meter dash state title in the finals Saturday afternoon posting a 12.45 clocking.
