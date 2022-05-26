Springville’s Nia Howard soars over a hurdle during the class 1A 400-meter event in Des Moines Friday, May 20. Howard won her heat with a time of 1:09.66 and overall just missed medaling placing 12th against the 24-runner state field.
Springville junior Nia Howard was runner-up in the class 2A state 400-meter dash last season and has scored in the event at almost every stop for the Orioles’ track and field team in 2022 as well.
But not quite to the level she had hoped for.
So, towards the end of this spring season, Howard asked her dad Claude Howard, who also doubles as the Oriole girls’ track coach, if she could add the 400 hurdles to her duties as well.
The union proved to be pure genius.
“My 400-meter dash times this year have been pretty discouraging, so I wanted to try something else and asked my dad about the 400 hurdles right before the conference meet a few weeks ago,” said Howard, who not only raced her way all the way to Drake Stadium in Des Moines to compete in the class 1A state event Friday, May 20, but also won her heat and just missed medaling placing 12th overall against the 24-runner field coming through with a career-best time of 1:09.66.
“I’ve been kind of surprised by the success I’ve had so quickly in the 400 hurdles as it’s one of the toughest events in track and field, but I’ve really taken to it. You just never know how things are going to work out until you try, and this could be another medal possibility if I can make it back here again next year.”
North Butler’s Kiya Johnson claimed the class 1A 400 hurdles state championship posting a time of 1:04.90.
Howard opened her 1A state meet in the 400-meter dash Thursday, May 19, where she placed second in her heat and 18th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 1:02.46.
“I didn’t put a lot of pressure on myself being that I was the state runner-up in the 400 last year and came in seeded 19th,” Howard said. “I’ve had this weird thing going on with my foot that has really slowed my times in the 400 and my goal here at state was to just have fun with the event and just do the best that I could.”
Nashua-Plainfield’s Cadence Huck topped the class 1A 400-meter dash field winning the state title in 57.35.
