MONTICELLO
Early on Thursday, April 20, it appeared as though the Springville girls’ track and field team was going to have some at least moderately pleasant weather conditions when they boarded the bus to head to Monticello to compete against a seven-team field.
But as they made the trip, the temperature began to plummet and the winds began to pick up making for some downright nasty conditions once the meet started.
But through everything, the Orioles still managed some impressive performances led by another outstanding effort from Nia Howard in the 400-meter hurdles.
The Springville senior, the top-ranked 400-hurdle runner in all of class 1A, put on another show in Monticello blowing away the field (quite literally as athletes battled the cold and 25-mile-per-hour winds for most of the meet) turning in a time of 1-minute, 10.47-seconds, which for the brutal conditions, was an outstanding clocking and won the event by a whopping six-seconds of runner-up Caitlin Benesh, of North Linn.
Howard also helped the 4x100 (with Madison DeMean, Hannah March and Rowan Jacobi) and 4x200 (same foursome) to team-best third-place performances coming through with times of 53.50 and 1:54.64, respectively
Howard wasn’t the only Oriole girls coming through with solid individual efforts at the meet either, as March blazed her way to a runner-up clocking in the 100-meter dash crossing the finish line in 13.66 while DeMean was right on her heels finishing with a time of 13.80 that was good enough to score third against the 15-runner field.
Molly Stamp continued her ascension in the discus, unleashing a sensational 106-foot, 5.5-inch throw to score the team runner-up points in the event while Jacobi scored in the high jump as well as her 4-8 effort was third overall.
Back on the track Stamp scored again coming through with a 18.19 clocking in the 100-meter hurdles, good enough to place third against the 12-athletes competing while Jacobi scored fifth in the 200 crossing the finish line in 28.53.
Abi Stejskal came through with more distance event scoring for the Springville team taking sixth in both the 800 (3:02.88) and 3000 (13:49.56) competitions.
The Orioles’ sprint medley team opened the scoring at the meet taking sixth overall as Abbi Hoyt, Tayten Trail, Kaylee Teymer and Renee Brecht combined for a time of 2:22.66.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Monticello meet were: 200- Teymer (8th, 30.74); long jump- Trail (8th, 11-9); shot put- Alivia Hoyt (9th, 28-3.5), Abbi Hoyt (10th, 25-2); discus- Brecht (12th, 60-6).
The Orioles totaled 61 points at the chilly meet, good enough to place fifth against the field that North Linn won scoring 114 points. Springville defeated North Cedar (51 points) and last-place East Buchanan (35).
The Springville girls opened their week in Durant Tuesday, April 18, where the team tallied 40 points overall led by a title-winning performance from the 4x100 relay.
DeMean, Howard, March and Jacobi scored the lone title of the meet for the Oriole team in the 4x100 coming through with a time of 53.56 that edged runner-up Durant (53.78) at the finish line.
Springville relays also scored in a couple of other events as well as the 4x200 team was third with Howard, Jacobi, March and DeMean finishing in 1:58.54 while the same foursome started the meet with a fifth-place performance in the sprint medley crossing with a 2:04.97 clocking.
Howard came through with a time of 1:07.64 in the 400 hurdles, good enough to take second behind only Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco (1:06.93) while Jacobi added field event scoring soaring 4-8 in the high jump to place second overall.
March once again placed in the sprints as her 14.47 clocking in the 100 was sixth while Stejskal, Springville’s lone distance runner, was fourth in the 1500 (6:22.02).
Stamp came through with a sixth-place performance in the discus posting an 86-6 effort.
Also competing for the Orioles at the Durant meet were: 100- Teymer (10th, 14.76); 200- Teymer (11th, 32.70); 400- Stejskal (10th, 1:14.40); 100 hurdles- Stamp (7th, 18.87); discus- Brecht (23rd, 51-5); shot put- Brecht (11th, 26-8), Alivia Hoyt (11th, 26-8).
Springville defeated last-place Louisa-Muscatine (37) in the final team standings at the meet as the host Wildcats dominated scoring 113.33 points to win while Midland was runner-up (92).