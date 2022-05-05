Springville Savannah Nealman, right, hands the baton to teammate Hannah March during the opening exchange from the sprint medley relay in Cascade Thursday, April 28. With Kennady Breitfelder and Nia Howard, the foursome combined to post a time of 1:59.13 to place fifth in the event.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Nia Howard pushes towards the finish line running the anchor leg of the sprint medley relay in Cascade Thursday, April 28, as the team scored fifth-place points for the Orioles.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Lily Clark easily soars over the high jump bar in Cascade Thursday, April 28, where she scored third-place points for the Oriole girls flying 4-feet, 10-inches.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Liz Blakely, right, gets set to hand the baton to teammate Lily Clark during 4x200 relay action in Cascade Thursday, April 28.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Carsyn Clothier blazes her way down the track in the 100-meter dash event in Cascade Thursday, April 28.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Madison DeMean, front, takes the baton from teammate Altea Arietta during the first exchange from the distance medley relay in Cascade Thursday, April 28.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Isabel Guerrero runs the anchor leg of the Orioles’ distance medley relay in Cascade Thursday, April 28, where the team placed fourth in the event with a time of 5:01.80.
With Mother Nature once again playing havoc with their schedule, it had been a full week since the Springville girls’ track and field team had been able to compete when the team made their way to Cascade Thursday, April 28.
But, led by a quartet of third-place performances, the Orioles were able to score 45 points against a solid 10-team field on what turned out to be an extremely rare nice night to run.
Nia Howard (400-meter dash), Isabel Guerrero (400 hurdles), Lily Clark (high jump) and Molly Stamp (discus) all placed third combing for 24 of the team’s 45 total points as the Springville girls had a nice mix of field event and running event scoring.
Clark flew 4-feet, 10-inches in the high jump which actually tied for second but scored the team third-place points based on misses while Stamp unleashed a 95-foot, 7-inch throw in the discus. Howard’s 27.98 clocking in the 200 missed a title by just seven-tenths of a second while Guerrero came through with a time of 1:17.18 in the 400 hurdles.
Against an extremely loaded 400-meter dash field Howard crossed the finish line fourth coming posting a time of 1:03.38 while Madison DeMean’s 30.15 clocking in the 200 earned her team eighth-place points as did Liz Blakely’s 1:28.29 effort in the 400 hurdles.
Hannah March added to the field event scoring coming through with a 30-11 effort in the shot put that placed her eighth overall.
Oriole relays scored some consistent points at the meet as well led by a fourth-place performance from the distance medley as Altea Arietta, DeMean, March and Guerrero combined for a time of 5:01.80 while Kennady Breitfelder, Howard, March and Savannah Nealman paced the sprint medley team to a fifth-place finish in 1:59.13.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Cascade co-ed meet were: 100- Carsyn Clothier (10th, 15.16); 100 hurdles- Clothier (11th, 21.13); 4x200 relay- Arietta, Clothier, Lexie Ellison, DeMean (9th, 2:07.25); shot put- Stamp (10th, 29-6.25); discus- Renee Brecht (13th, 74-3).
Maquoketa claimed the girls’ team title at the Cascade co-ed scoring 154 points to easily top runner-up Maquoketa Valley (111 points). The Orioles defeated Edgewood-Colesburg (40.5), Calamus-Wheatland (33.5) and Central City (31).