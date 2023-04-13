ALBURNETT
Led by some impressive scoring from senior Nia Howard, the Springville girls’ track and field team was able to pile up 60 points during a competitive meet in Alburnett Thursday, April 6, and was highlighted by a championship in the 200-meter dash.
Super proud of the kids' effort as well as the support the Springville kids showed their teammates and classmates," said Oriole girls track coach Tim Stamp. "It's so fun to be coaching such a great group of kids who appreciate the effort of their fellow teammates and competitors as well, as the kids have many friends on other eastern Iowa teams."
Howard, one of the top 200 runners in all of class 1A, blazed past the talented field crossing the finish line with a time of 27.78-seconds that edged Midland’s Alyssa Eckhardt (28.05) and the rest of the 24-runner field while Springville teammate Rowan Jacobi also scored in the event taking fourth after her solid 29.17 clocking.
Howard and Jacobi impressed with their 400-meter dash performances as well as Howard took second in the event posting a 1:02.77 time while Jacobi was third in the heat and fourth overall after her 1:06.64 effort.
"We had strong showings by all the girls in the 200, with Nia getting the 'W', Rowan fourth, Maddi seventh and Kaylee 13th," Stamp said. "Nia also placed in the 400 getting very close to last year's season-best time in only her first open-400 of the year."
The sprint scoring continued from Hannah March in the 100 as her time of 14.21 was good enough to place fifth overall while Molly Stamp (100 hurdles) and Liz Stejskal (3000) scored the same after 19.11 and 14:24.18 clockings, respectively.
Jacobi led the way in field events for the Oriole girls coming through with a 4-foot, 10-inch effort in the high jump, good enough to place third while Stamp was fourth in the discus unleashing a throw of 95-0 in the event. March added fourth-place points in the shot put after her 29-4 performance.
Springville only competed in a pair of relays on the evening, but both saw success led by a third-place performance from the 4x100 as Madison DeMean, Howard, March and Jacobi combined for a time of 54.25 while the meet-opening sprint medley relay was fourth after DeMean, Stamp, Howard and March turned in a 2:03.70 clocking.
"In the relays Hannah ran her first 400 of the year teaming up with Maddi, Molly and Nia," Stamp said. "We were just trying for a new combo in the sprint medley and getting Nia some speed work and Hannah a little speed endurance work for the night. Molly and Maddi continue to be solid on the first two legs of that relay.
"In the 4x100 we were a close second to the 2A squad from the home team. The girls continue to improve on their exchanges and look to be improving in speed as well as we threw down a slight PR over meet one of the season. The sprint relays are all about precision and the girls have been getting more comfortable and confident with the process as we try to keep the baton moving as fast as possible in the zones."
Also competing for the Oriole girls at the Alburnett meet were: 100-Kaylee Teymer (14th, 15.03); 200-DeMean (7th, 29.78), Teymer (13th, 32.02); 800- Stejskal (7th, 3:07.26); discus- Renee Brecht (14th, 64-5), Abbi Hoyt (17th, 62-0), Alivia Hoyt (19th, 59-11); shot put- Abbi Hoyt (8th, 25-9), Alivia Hoyt (9th, 25-7), Teymer (15th, 22-4).
"One of the highlights of the frigid evening was the throwers relay where I think I saw smoke coming off the feet of the quartet of Molly Stamp, Kaylee Teymer, Abbi Hoyt and Renee Brecht as they toured the back oval in a solid 59.99," Stamp said. "Molly and Kaylee absolutely flew on the first two legs then Abbi showed great sprint mechanics motoring the curve. Then Renee brought it home for the gold medal."
Anamosa claimed the meet team championship in Alburnett scoring 129 points to edge runner-up Midland (121 points) while Springville defeated Dunkerton (51) and last-place Clayton Ridge (16).