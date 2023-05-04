CENTER POINT
Knowing his team was going to be tested competing at a big Center Point-Urbana meet Monday, April 24, Springville girls’ track coach Tim Stamp got exactly what he though he would from his team, and the competition.
“This meet was loaded with very high-quality teams in higher classes,” said Stamp, as his team tallied 20 points overall to place seventh against the loaded nine-team field.
“So, the competition was really solid. With that said, we placed high enough in two events to medal with seniors Molly Stamp (discus) and Nia Howard (400 hurdles) both earning third-place finishes with very consistent performances.”
Stamp unleashed a 103-foot, 6-inch toss in the discus to secure her third-place standing against the 36-thrower field while Howard came through with a time of 1-minute, 10.57-seconds in the 400 hurdles to also score third-place points for the team.
The Orioles were off and running scoring in the meet-opening sprint medley relay as Madison DeMean, Hannah March, Rowan Jacobi and Howard combined for a time of 1:57.97, good enough to place a solid fifth overall in the event.
“We held Rowan out of the high jump so she could focus on a fast 200-leg in this race,” Stamp said. “She did not disappoint as her 200 leg helped propel the foursome dropping two-seconds from our previous best time. The field was loaded and we were pulled to a solid fifth-place finish.
“We also scored fifth and seventh-place finishes in the 4x200 and 4x100, respectively with loaded fields.”
Howard, Jacobi, March and DeMean also ran the 4x200 relay to their 1:54.78 clocking that also scored fifth while the 4x100 team (same girls only in a different order) of DeMean, Howard, March and Jacobi scored seventh after their 54.73 effort.
Abi Stejskal placed seventh in the 3000-meter run after crossing the finish line with a time of 13:37.32.
“With the low wind conditions Abi had a nice improvement of over a minute from the windy conditions in Monticello a week earlier,” Stamp said. “She ran a nice even-splitted raced and then came back later in the meet and ran a sub-3-minute 800-meters to place 10th.”
March also scored for the team in the sprints taking sixth in the 100-meter dash with DeMean just missing taking seventh in 14.08 while the throwers 4x100 relay of Stamp, Alivia Hoyt, Abbi Hoyt and Trail raced to a runner-up performance coming through with a time of 1:02.07.
Also competing at the Center Point-Urbana meet for the Springville team were: long jump- Teyten Trail (7th, 11-2); shot put- Alivia Hoyt (17th, 26-4.5), Renee Brecht (18th, 26-4.5), Abbi Hoyt (19th, 26-2); discus- Brecht (19th, 72-4), Alivia Hoyt (25th, 56-0), Abbi Hoyt (26th, 55-6); 100- Kaylee Teymer (14th, 14.61); 100 hurdles- Stamp (8th, 18.34); 800- Stejskal (10th, 2:59.58); 200- Jacobi (7th, 29.21), Teymer (13th, 30.96).
Solon cruised to the girls’ team title in Center Point tallying 188 points while the Orioles defeated the host Pointers (15 points) and last-place Clear Creek-Amana (8).
The Orioles made their way to Cascade for the second time this season Thursday, April 27, and while the team wasn’t on the track much, when they were they were usually scoring.
“We went to Cascade with a depleted lineup as Molly, Nia and Hannah were all absent as they were on a school-sponsored field trip,” Stamp said. “With that said, the others stepped up and filled their relay spots as Kaylee Teymer, Renee Brecht and Tayten Trail all ran solid legs in the 4x100 and 4x200.”
Jacobi led the way however with a runner-up performance in the high jump clearing the bar set at 4-8 while the field event scoring continued from Trail in the long jump, where the freshman flew 12-11.5, and the shot put where Alivia Hoyt’s 29-2 toss was good enough to place eighth.
On the track, DeMean (14.21) and Jacobi (29.06) each scored fifth in the 100 and 200 events, respectively, while the 4x200 team of Jacobi, DeMean, Teymer and Brecht was eighth after their 1:59.79 clocking.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Cascade meet were: 100- Teymer (9th, 14.62); 4x100- Jacobi, DeMean, Teymer, Brecht (9th, 57.46); shot put- Abbi Hoyt (13th, 25-8.75).
The Orioles finished with 21 points overall to place 11th against the 12-team field topping last-place Northeast (19) while the host Cougars ran away with the meet scoring 131 points to outdistance runner-up Midland (91).