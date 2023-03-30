DUBUQUE
During the course of her amazing track and field career, Springville senior Nia Howard has shown an ability to compete with the best in numerous events, including the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events as well as the 400-hurdles.
Howard went back to work competing in her first (and only) indoor event of the 2023 pre-season as she and her Oriole teammates took to the track at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor event on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 24.
And guess what?
Howard did what she usually does.
Win championships.
Oh, and her Springville teammates were pretty good, too.
“A great start to our season and a shout out to all the girls for the work they have done and the progress they have made so far this spring,” said first-year Oriole girls’ track coach Tim Stamp. “Nia got the ‘w’ by a whisker in the 200, but it was a ‘w’ nonetheless. Her 4x200 split was really fast too, so I knew she had a chance to potentially win that 200. Nia has battled back from a foot issue most of last year and it was good to see the sophomore version of Nia back and running well.”
Howard claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor championship in the 200-meter dash championship by the slimmest of margins crossing the finish line with a time of 28.21-seconds that was one-hundredth of a second faster than Midland’s Alyssa Eckhardt who finished in 28.22.
Springville added another top league time in the 200 as freshman Rowan Jacobi placed sixth in the event coming through with a 29.74 clocking.
“Rowan placed sixth coming out of the slow heat,” Stamp said. “A pretty impressive accomplishment in a loaded Tri-Rivers field and it’s a time that placed her in the top-30 in the state in class 1A.”
Springville’s only relay event on the night was a good one from the 4x200 team of Howard, Hannah March, Madison DeMean and Jacobi, who together came through with a time of 1:55.73 that won their second heat and overall placed fifth against the league field.
“Nia, Hannah, Maddi and Rowan absolutely ripped it up in the relay as a new unit running together for the first time,” Stamp said. “They ran a time that ranks in the top-10 in 1A with four of the teams ahead in the state rankings being from our conference from that very same race.
“When I looked at Nia’s split, I thought we had a chance to run well, and the girls executed their exchanges really well and ended up fifth, as the only team placing in the top-5 from the fast heat.”
Jacobi made an immediate impact in the high jump event as well, soaring over the bar set at 4-feet, 10-inches in her first-ever high school competition, good enough to place fourth in the conference.
“Rowan’s 4-10 jump would have been second in the conference a year ago at this meet,” Stamp said. “A great starting point for her as it ties for the fourth highest height cleared by a 1A jumper so far this season. With a few modifications to her approach, as we move forward, I think it will give Rowan the ability to attack the higher heights with much more efficiency. She has great potential in this event.”
Molly Stamp got her indoor season off to a solid start as well turning in a time of 10.24 that was good enough to place eighth in the 55-meter hurdles while Howard also secured a spot in the top half of the league adding a 10.54 performance that was 12th overall.
“Molly ran in her first hurdle race since her sophomore year,” said Stamp about his talented senior daughter. “And she didn’t miss a beat. In fact, she looked stronger and better technically than back as a sophomore.
“Nia was close behind at 12th, and both girls did great considering the lack of work on an actual track. I think with a few more weeks of sprint training and track work they will both be much more competitive. With Nia it’s more about making her much more efficient as a hurdler as her greatest potential may be in the 400-hurdles late in the season. Speed maintenance is the goal in any hurdle race, so that’s the goal as we move forward.”
Abi Stejskal represented the Orioles in the distance events at the TRC indoor meet and scored a pair of eighth place performances in the 800 (3:12.19) and 1500 (6:29.65) events.
“Abi had a breakout night with top-8 finishes in both distance races,” Stamp said. “She’s really been working hard in practice, which is a testament to her work ethic as she is the lone distance runner on our team. With a little more specificity in her training, I can see some big time drops ahead.”
Also competing for the Springville girls at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet were: 55- DeMean (25th, 8.45), Kaylee Teymer (31st, 8.77) and Tayten Trail (37th, 9.04); 200- March (23rd, 32.01); long jump- Trail (22nd, 11-4.5); shot put- March (11th, 29-10), Alivia Hoyt (16th, 28-7) and Abbi Hoyt (21st, 26-7).
“Good efforts for the first time out getting used to blocks for our 55-meter dash girls warming up in a smaller group and the whole high school competition scenario, they all got the first competition jitters out,” Stamp said. “Hannah only got to throw once in the shot put before she had to leave for the 4x200 and still placed a solid 11th overall. Alivia’s throw was a PR. Our three throwers have had very limited practice as it’s been mostly in the gym and with more reps we will see drastic improvement.
“Tayten probably had the most limited practice of all the girls in any event in the long jump. Lots of improvement will come as we move forward and get outdoors into our long jump pit.”