LISBON
Led by a pair of runner-up performances from Nia Howard in the 400-meter dash and 400-hurdles, the Springville girls’ track and field team was able to tally a solid 63 points to place fourth against the loaded class 2A state qualifier field in Lisbon Thursday, May 12.
And Howard will have some company at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, too, as teammate Kennady Breitfelder was able to qualify in not only the 100-meter dash, but 200 event as well making it four events the pair will represent (two events each) the Oriole program at the state level.
Howard blazed her way to second-place performances in the 400 (1:02.53) that trailed only champion Anna Bartels (1:01.49), of Midland, and in the 400 hurdles (1:11.48) that was second to only Bellevue-Marquette’s Allison Kettmann (1:08.71), securing state berths in both events.
Breitfelder placed fifth against an absolutely talent-laden 100-meter dash field finishing in 13.33 and still claimed a spot at state while her fourth-place performance in the 200 (27.80) also easily earned her a trip to Des Moines in that event.
Springville relays just missed earning spots at the state level as the sprint medley placed third as Savannah Nealman, Hannah March, Breitfelder and Howard secured a time of 1:58.11 while the distance medley was the same after Carsyn Clothier, Madison DeMean, March and Isabel Guerrero combined for a time of 4:53.77.
Guerrero, who has scored regularly at meets in 400 hurdle events this spring, came in fourth at the qualifier crossing in 1:17.39 while Breitfelder flew fifth in the long jump soaring 14-feet, 11.5-inches.
March came through with a 30-10.25 throw in the shot put with Molly Stamp continuing the field event scoring taking sixth in the discus (95-7). Lily Clark, another point-producer in the high jump all year long, score eighth after her 4-6 effort.
Abi Stejskal provided the Orioles distance event scoring taking sixth in the 3000 coming through with a time of 15:12.38.
Also competing for the Springville girls were: 100-Clothier (12th, 14.33); 400- Liz Blakely (13th, 1:16.96); 800- March (13th, 3:09.42); 200- DeMean (10th, 29.49); 4x100 relay- Stamp, Lexi Ellison, DeMean, Clothier (10th, 57.86); discus- Renee Brecht (22nd, 60-05); shot put- Alivia Hoyt (19th, 24-11).
Alburnett scored 110-points to edge runner-up Lisbon (108 points) for the class 1A qualifier team title while Midland was third (67). The Orioles defeated Calamus-Wheatland (62), Highland (48), Lone Tree (42), Easton Valley (40), North Cedar (36), Clinton Prince of Peace (34), Bellevue (34), Bellevue-Marquette (33), Iowa Valley (30) and Columbus Junction (24).