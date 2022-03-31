Springville’s Nia Howard, left, takes the baton from teammate Kennady Breitfelder during 4x200 relay action from the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet Friday, March 25, on the University of Dubuque campus. With teammates Savannah Nealman and Hannah March, the group finished fourth in the league coming through with a 1:57.60 clocking.
Hitting the track for the first time this spring, the Springville girls, several of whom are just coming off a long state tournament basketball run, quickly made the adjustment to the spring sport Friday, March 25, competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet in Dubuque.
The Orioles showed, like they always do, how quickly they can adjust, as Nia Howard led a solid performance against the league foes.
Howard, one of the top sprinters in all of class 1A, led the Springville girls with an outstanding runner-up effort in the 200-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 28.62 that trailed only Edgewood-Colesburg’s Ella Aulwes, who finished in 28.11.
Howard ran the anchor leg for the Orioles’ 4x200 team that placed fourth in the league as with Savannah Nealman, Hannah March and Kennady Breitfelder, the foursome managed to produce a solid early-season time of 1:57.60.
Isabel Guerrero, Madison DeMean, Liz Blakely and March guided the 4x400 team to a sixth-place performance as the group turned in a time of 4:57.17. Nealman added another top-10 performance as her 10.36 clocking in the 55-hurdles was good enough to place eighth overall.
Field events also proved to be strengths for the Springville girls as March came through with a 31-foot, 3,.5-inch throw in the shot put that placed her fourth against the 35-throwwer field while Breitfelder flew ninth in the long jump landing 14-feet, 0.5-inches after takeoff.