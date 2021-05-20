BELLE PLAINE - It’s what the great athletes seem to be able to do when things matter the most.
They seem to be able to rise to new levels at just the right times, which is exactly that the Springville girls did at their class 1A state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine Thursday, May 13.
“The Springville girls saved their best performances for when it counted the most,” said Oriole girls track coach Steve Pershing, as his team earned spots at the state track meet by winning qualifier championships in the 100-meter dash (Kennady Breitfelder), 200 and 400 (Nia Howard) and sprint medley relay.
“The quartet of Savannah Nealman, Morgan Nachazel, Kennady Breitfelder and Nia Howard took three-seconds off their previous season-best time to easily win the sprint medley relay in a time of 1-minute, 53.83-seconds. I told the team before the race that it wasn’t enough to win, we need to make sure we qualified in the fast heat at state. Twice in the past we’ve finished ninth at state because we qualified in the second heat. Nia made sure that wouldn’t happen again by anchoring with a blistering time of 59.1 in her 400-meter leg.”
The clocking not only won the sprint medley relay qualifier title by an impressive three-seconds over runner-up Alburnett (1:56.28), but placed the Oriole girls in the fast heat at state coming in with the fourth-fastest time in all of class 1A.
Howard also blew away the qualifier field in the 400-meter dash winning the event with a time of 1:00.04 that was three-seconds faster than English Valley’s runner-up Carly Stanerson (1:03.22), but also give the Oriole sophomore the second-fastest time in class 1A entering the state meet trailing only West Bend-Mallard’s Rachel Fehr (58.40).
Howard added her third championship winning the 200 with a time of 27.24 while Breitfelder’s 13.37 effort in the 100 gave the Orioles another title, and another state meet qualifier.
“Nia used a strong finish to pass Montezuma’s Katie Reynolds in the last 40-meters to win the 200,” Pershing said. “Kennady used a great start to edge out North Linn’s Skylar Benesh by .01-seconds to win the 100.”
State qualifying events weren’t the only highlights for the Springville team at the qualifier meet as Isabel Guerrero ran her best race of the season taking second in the 400 hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 1:13.36 while the 4x100 relay team of Nealman, Hannah March, Breitfelder and Howard just missed qualifying another event to state taking third after a 53.78 clocking.
Breitfelder added more scoring in the 200 finishing fourth after her 28.18 effort while Nealman was seventh in the 100 hurdles posting a time of 18.04.
Off the track Lily Clark flew fifth in the high jump soaring 4-feet, 6-inches while Molly Stamp did the same in the discus after her 92-4 performance. March also scored fifth-place points for the team coming through with a 29-5 toss in the shot put.
Also competing for the Springville girls at the 1A qualifier meet were: 100 hurdles- Stamp (10th) 18.63; 400 hurdles- Liz Blakely (10th) 1:22.93; discus- Clark (15th) 65-8; long jump- Carsyn Clothier (16th) 12-10.5; 4x200 relay- Guerrero, Blakely, Lexi Ellison, Laurel Schaul (8th) 2:08.43; shuttle hurdle- Stamp, Clothier, Ashlynne Zaruba, Nealman (6th) 1:16.30.
Overall, the Orioles scored an impressive 76.5 points at the qualifier meet to place fourth against the 14-team field. Alburnett tallied 85 points to take the title while North Linn (79 points) and Montezuma (79) tied for second. Springville defeated Belle Plaine (70), English Valleys (58), BGM (56), North Mahaska (48.5), Central City (39), GMG (33), HLV (32), Iowa Valley (31), Meskwaki (29) and Tri-County (15).