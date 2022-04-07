SPRINGVILLE
Wrapping his long and successful career as Springville girls’ track coach last year, Steve Pershing left his successor a strong program filled with talented athletes who have been able to maintain the extremely high level of success Oriole sports seem to demand over much of the last decade.
With the addition of Claude Howard as Springville’s new track and field coach this spring, I highly doubt there’s going to be any drop-off whatsoever on the track this season, or in the foreseeable future.
Howard, the amazingly successful Oriole volleyball coach who has guided that program to the state tournament a mind-boggling seven times in the last nine years, knows a thing or two about success, and what it takes to build and sustain it.
The Springville track and field program is in good hands, and it helps that Howard has some very talented kids returning in 2021 state qualifiers Nia Howard (Claude’s daughter), Kennady Breitfelder and Savannah Nealman.
“We have 17 kids on the team this season,” said Howard, as three of his four state qualifying sprint medley relay members return in Howard, Breitfelder and Nealman. “I believe the sprint medley team can be very good once again and I expect us to compete to qualify for state.
“We may end up with a potential 4x100 team as a state qualifier, too. Additionally, I like Nia back for the 400-meter dash at least, if not the 200 as well.”
Nia Howard turned in a remarkable season as a sophomore a year ago taking second in the state in the class 1A 400 inside Drake Stadium last spring coming through with her first sub-minute clocking in the event posting a time of 59.94.
Howard, who competed in three events at state last year, also qualified in the 1A 200 where she placed 11th in the class.
“Sprint-wise we have Nia, Kennady, Savannah, Hannah March, Carsyn Clothier and Madison DeMean who are all up there as far as competitors,” Howard said. “Our top-2 relays, the sprint med and 4x100 will likely feature Nia, Kennady, Savannah and Hannah for both. We also have Madison and Carsyn who aren’t far off as alternates. Lexi Ellison can run a little too. We will have good 4x200 and 4x400 relays at most meets as well.”
Liz Blakely and Isabel Guerrero will handle much of the middle-distance duties for the team this spring.
“They both can run decent 400s and 800s,” Howard said. “We will feature them in the 400 hurdles this season, too.”
The Orioles lack depth in the long-distance events at the moment, but have a willing participant in Abi Stejskal.
“Long distance right now is one kid,” Howard said. “Abi Stejskal. She’s a freshman who likes to run and will push herself to get better every meet. She can run anything from an 800 to the two-mile.”
Field events could also score points for the Springville team, with March, Breitfelder, Clothier, Molly Stamp, Lily Clark, Alivia Hoyt, Abbi Hoyt and Renee Brecht handling much of the duties.
“Our throwers will feature Hannah, Alivia Hoyt and Molly and they should all score at most meets,” Howard said. “They are followed by our younger kids Abbi Hoyt and Renee. High jump will still be Lily and long jump likely Kennady and Carsyn.”
Maintaining a lot of the same principals he uses for his volleyball program, Howard will have the 2022 Oriole track and field girls competing at their best right when it means the most.
“I like this team,” he said. “We will train for the end of the season. We don’t have enough kids to win meets most likely, but we have enough quality kids to compete well and score high.
“We will look to prepare for conference championships and qualify as many for state as possible.”