BELLE PLAINE Rising to the occasion just like he knew his team would competing at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine Thursday, May 11, Springville girls’ track coach Tim Stamp couldn’t heap enough praise on his talented Orioles after securing four state meet invitations.
“To say the (qualifier) meet went well for the Springville girls’ track team would be quite the understatement,” said Stamp, as his team will be represented at Drake Stadium in Des Moines in the 400-meter hurdles (Nia Howard), discus (Molly Stamp), 4x100 relay (Madison DeMean, Howard, Hannah March, Rowan Jacobi) and 4x200 (Howard, Jacobi, March, DeMean).
“I’m super-proud of this group of girls for all they have accomplished so far and I’m really glad they get a state meet experience that will be remembered for a lifetime. As a bonus, they make me laugh every day and make it a pleasure to come to practice each and every day.”
The team’s lone qualifier championship came from Howard in the 400 hurdles as the senior controlled the race from the start posting a time of 1-minute, 7.19-seconds that was almost three-seconds faster than runner-up Kendra Nissen, of Don Bosco (1:10:17).
“Nia had a solid race in winning the 400 hurdles,” said Stamp, as Howard enters state seeded third overall behind only North Butler’s Kiya Johnson (1:05.53) and Martensdale-St. Mary’s Brynnly German (1:07.03).
“If we clean up hurdles 4-5 and 6, we will see more time drops at state.”
Howard also played a key role in both of the state qualifying relay races, as the 4x100 team was second at the qualifier turning in a time of 52.02 while the 4x200 was third after their sensational 1:49.95 performance.
“This week this group in the 4x100 and 4x200 really came together as the two relays ran season-best times and qualified 12th and 14th, respectively, for the state meet,” Stamp said. “The 4x200 dropped a ridiculous 1.93-seconds overall and averaged 27.48-seconds per girl. A time at Springville that has only been bested by the current school-record holders from the 2010 team of 1:49.46. In the 4x100 we dropped another .40-seconds for a very competitive second-place finish.”
“Exchanges keep improving and the girls are fighting all the way through the zones to make those times happen. Also, a shoutout to the Anamosa coaches and community as much of the work we do on exchanges takes place later after they are done with their practice on the Ken Fearing track.”
Stamp has also appreciated how the foursome work together to constantly try and improve their skills in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays during the course of the season.
“This quartet has really gelled as a group as they are all about the sum of the total being much more important than each individual’s success,” he said. “For instance, Nia had rarely run any leg in the relays other than anchor, but this year she is running leadoff on the 4x200 and leg-two in the 4x100. In both cases I feel it’s the best spot for her to maximize our team’s performance.
“Hannah, I have felt, is the diamond in the rough as she just needed some fine-tuning with her sprint mechanics. She has improved them dramatically this season which has made a huge difference in our overall performance, and nobody runs a curve better than Hannah in the 4x100. Madison has just steadily/quietly, gotten better as she starts our 4x100 and anchors our 4x200. Her exchanges have been very solid week-in and week-out, and she has really taken her sprinting to another level this season. Lastly, Rowan has made this team a whole. She brings a competitive nature and has a distaste for losing that you just can’t teach a kid.”
Stamp got an added bonus as his daughter Molly secured her first-ever state meet berth in the discus as her 104-foot, 9-inch toss placed fourth at the qualifier.
“My daughter came through and was our final qualifier,” said the proud papa. “It wasn’t quite a PR but it was good enough to qualify 17th out of the 24 in her event. Super proud to have both of my kids qualify for state meet in the same season (sophomore Jack Stamp qualified for the Oriole boys) and a great way to end Molly’s six years of the disc with her last throws coming at the state meet.”
The Springville team had solid performances across the board at the qualifier as Jacobi blazed her way to a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (28.39) while March wasn’t too far behind placing seventh in 29.21.
March also scored in the 100 crossing the finish line with a time of 13.61 while off the track Jacobi flew 4-10 in the high jump and just missed a state meet berth placing fourth in the event.
Abi Stejskal, the Orioles’ resident distance runner, did her job placing eighth in the 1500 after turning in a time of 6:22.25.
Also competing at the 1A qualifier meet for the Springville team were: 100- DeMean (9th, 13.86); long jump- Tayten Trail (11th, 12-4.5); shot put- Alivia Hoyt (11th, 27-8), Abbi Hoyt (15th, 25-10.75); discus- Renee Brecht (13th, 72-10).
The Orioles tallied 46 points at the qualifier meet to place in a tie for seventh with Iowa Valley in the team standings. North Linn dominated the field scoring 136 points to win the team title.