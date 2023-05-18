BELLE PLAINE Rising to the occasion just like he knew his team would competing at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine Thursday, May 11, Springville girls’ track coach Tim Stamp couldn’t heap enough praise on his talented Orioles after securing four state meet invitations.

“To say the (qualifier) meet went well for the Springville girls’ track team would be quite the understatement,” said Stamp, as his team will be represented at Drake Stadium in Des Moines in the 400-meter hurdles (Nia Howard), discus (Molly Stamp), 4x100 relay (Madison DeMean, Howard, Hannah March, Rowan Jacobi) and 4x200 (Howard, Jacobi, March, DeMean).

