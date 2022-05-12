LISBON
As with anything related to Springville girls’ sports over much of the last decade, success is the expected outcome.
You hear the word ‘Springville’, you think, ‘champion.’
The Oriole girls’ track and field team knows the target is on their back every time they compete, and yet even with lower than usual numbers this spring they continue to go out and perform at a high level, as their efforts at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet Thursday, May 5, in Lisbon can attest.
Springville scored 37 points to place right in the middle of the pack at the league meet taking seventh against the 14-team field led by a third-place performance from Kennady Breitfelder in the 100-meter dash after her 13.43 clocking.
Nia Howard added points in the sprints coming through with fourth and fifth-place efforts in the 400 and 200-meter dash events finishing with times of 1:02.57 and 28.14, respectively.
Abi Stejskal made her way around the track in the 3000-meter run coming through with a time of 13:18.27, good enough to place fourth while Isabel Guerrero added a sixth-place performance in the 400 hurdles after her 1:20.40 effort.
Field events added more point production as well with Molly Stamp throwing the discus 98-feet, 2-inches scoring fourth in the event while Lily Clark flew fifth in the high jump crossing the bar at 4-6.
Springville came through with a fourth-place relay performance as well as Carsyn Clothier, Madison DeMean, Hannah March and Guerrero combined to produce a time of 4:57.04 in the distance medley.
Also competing for the Orioles at the conference meet were: 100- Altea Arrieta (16th, 15.17); 200- DeMean (11th, 30.33); 400- Liz Blakely (17th, 1:17.25); 100 hurdles- Clothier (12th, 19.32); 1500- Stejskal (11th, 6:13.22); 400 hurdles- Blakely (14th, 1:25.69); discus- Renee Brecht (23rd, 63-4); shot put- March (12th, 29-7), Alivia Hoyt (18th, 26-11); 4x200 relay- Arrieta, Brecht, Abbi Hoyt, Lexi Ellison (12th, 2:13.93).
North Linn claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference team title scoring 110 points to edge the runner-up and host Lions who tallied 108. Springville defeated Starmont (32 points), Bellevue-Marquette (30.5), Clinton Prince of Peace (30), Edgewood-Colesburg (28), Central City (25), Calamus-Wheatland (22) and Easton Valley (19).
The Orioles prepped for their conference run by making a trip to Edgewood-Colesburg Monday, May 2, where a balanced effort from numerous events keyed a 38.5-point performance that placed Springville ninth overall against the 13-team field.
Howard’s third-place effort in the 200 was the team’s top performance as the star junior posted a time of 28.07 while also scoring in the 400 hurdles as her 1:14.04 clocking was good enough to place fifth. Guerrero added seventh-place points for the Orioles in the event as well after her 1:17.70 effort.
Stamp unleashed a 99-2 toss in the discus to score fourth in the event while field event points also came from Clark who flew fifth in the high jump.
Springville’s top relay came from the sprint medley team of Savannah Nealman, March, Breitfelder and Howard who blazed their way to a fourth-place finish with a time of 2:00.25 while the distance medley team was fifth as Arrieta, DeMean, March and Guerrero came through with a 5:00.74 clocking.
Breitfelder (13.77) and Nealman (18.18) both scored seventh in the 100 and 100 hurdle events, respectively while Stejskal was fourth in the 3000 (14:00.43).
Also competing for the Oriole girls at the Edgewood-Colesburg meet were: 100- Clothier (21st, 14.96), Ellison (27th, 15.84); 200- DeMean (14th, 30.69); 400- Blakely (23rd, 1:20.03); 100 hurdles- Clothier (19th, 20.00), Ellison (27th, 21.82); discus- Clark (23rd, 68-11); shot put- Stamp (12th, 30-11), March (14th, 29-8), Alivia Hoyt (22nd, 25-8); 4x100- Alivia Hoyt, Clark, Abbi Hoyt, Brecht (19th, 1:04.96); 4x200- Stamp, Arrieta, Brecht, DeMean (11th, 2:05.14).
Western Dubuque, a class 4A program, dominated the meet scoring 129.5 points while Springville defeated East Buchanan (32.5), Lansing Kee (28), Central City (25) and Starmont (22).