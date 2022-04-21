CENTRAL CITY
They got a small taste of outdoor action a week earlier (Tuesday, April 5), but with Mother Nature ending the WACO Invitational early, new Springville girls’ track coach Claude Howard wanted to see his team at full strength in a full meet.
Tuesday, April 11, in Central City, he finally got it.
And, he liked what he saw.
“Tuesday was our first full outdoor meet of the season after the WACO meet ended early and the other three outdoor meets were cancelled due to weather,” said Howard, who watched as his team claimed three individual championships at the Central City co-ed meet and scored an even 100 points against the six-team field.
“Our team has had limited practices outdoors since we do not have an all-weather surface to practice on each day. We have spent the majority of our practices running the halls of the school. That being said, we had a decent showing at the Central City meet and finished fourth overall.”
Kennady Breitfelder, Nia Howard and Isabel Guerrero all scored first-place performances for the Oriole girls combing for 30 team points as Breitfelder (13.42) won the 100-meter dash, Howard (1:04.01) the 400 and Guerrero (1:19.53) the 400 hurdles.
And all three were impressive in their own right.
Howard was the class of the 400 field winning the event by a whopping seven-seconds over Maquoketa Valley’s runner-up Emma Doyl (1:11.79) while Guerrero was over three-seconds faster than North Linn’s Molly Boge (1:22.76) in winning the 400 hurdle championship. Breitfelder won by over a tenth-of-a-second in the 100 besting Alburnett’s Savannah Caves (13.59).
Howard added runner-up points for the team in the 200 crossing the finish line with a time of 27.71 while Breitfelder doubled-up points in the event after she was fourth posting a 28.55 clocking.
Abi Stejskal gave the team strength in distance events coming in second after her 14:06.59 performance in the 3000 while Savannah Nealman was third in the 100 hurdles after crossing with a time of 19.29.
“I said at the beginning of the season that I am not sure we have the depth to be able to enter enough events to win a meet,” Howard said. “But the quality of our athletes is high and we should win or place in several events each time out. Central City was no exception. We placed in 10 events, taking second in two and finishing third in five others.
“We even had a few kids PR in the short season in the 100, 1500, 400 hurdles, discus and shot put.”
Field events were another season-opening strength as Molly Stamp scored third in the discus (95-feet, 3.5-inches) as did Lily Clark in the high jump (4-8). Stamp added points in the shot put as well after her 29-9.5 effort was fourth in the event.
The Oriole girls also scored in every relay, led by third-place performances from the sprint medley and distance medley teams.
Nealman, Carsyn Clothier, Breitfelder and Howard combined to run the sprint medley relay to a 2:01.07 clocking while Madison DeMean, Altea Arrieta, Hannah March and Guerrero posted a time of 5:04.77 for the distance medley group.
Nealman, Clothier, DeMean and March were fourth in the 4x200 (2:03.78) as were Nealman, March, Breitfelder and Howard in the 4x100 (56.12). Springville’s 4x400 relay was sixth as Guerrero, Lexi Ellison, Liz Blakely and DeMean combined for a time of 5:17.02.
The Orioles added even more individual scoring as Stejskal was fifth in the 1500 (6:34.60), Clothier fifth in the 100 (14.44) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (19.97) and Blakely seventh in the 400 (1:18.68).
“I like our team and where we are given the lack of true training practices,” Howard said. “I think the kids are starting to see where they can contribute as a team and grow as individuals. We are knocking on the door of potentially qualifying at least five events at the end of the season and I look forward to a break in the weather to allow us to truly prepare and compete.”
Also competing for the Springville team at the Central City meet were: 100- Arrieta (7th, 14.62); 200- DeMean (8th, 30.29, Arrieta (12th, 30.97); discus- Clark (10th, 66-9), Renee Brecht (12th, 65-9.75); shot put- March (7th, 28-6.5), Brecht (10th, 25-10.25), Ellison (15th, 21-06); 4x100 relay- Stamp, Clark, Brecht, Ellison (7th, 1:00.32).
North Linn claimed the Central City Invitational girls’ team title scoring 132 points edging past runner-up Alburnett (125 points) and third-place Maquoketa Valley (107). The Orioles defeated the host Wildcats (51) and Edgewood-Colesburg (45).