CENTRAL CITY
It doesn’t seem to matter where Springville’s Nia Howard is. Big meet or small, the Oriole senior always seems to be able to compete with the best in the whatever event it is, especially the 400-meter hurdles.
So, when Howard showed up to compete at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet in Central City Thursday, May 4, the rest of the field in the 400 hurdles must have known the race was really going to be all about who could get second, because Howard was obviously going to win the league title.
To no one’s surprise, that’s exactly the way it played out, too.
“Nia ran another season-best in the 400 hurdles,” said Oriole girls’ track coach Tim Stamp, as Howard absolutely dominated the Tri-Rivers field in the event winning with a blistering time of 1-minute, 6.88-seconds that topped runner-up Lilee Boriskey, from Edgewood-Colesburg, by almost a full five-seconds.
“As we move forward, we just need Nia to try to establish a consistent stride pattern for the first five hurdles of her 400 hurdles, in hopes of another time drop going into districts.”
Howard was also a part of Springville’s top relay as well as the 4x100 team with Madison DeMean, Hannah March and Rowan Jacobi posted a 52.34 clocking, good enough to place third in the league while the 4x200 team, the same foursome only in a different order (Howard, Jacobi, March, DeMean), placed fourth after their 1:51.88 effort.
The Orioles got their usual allotment of points from field events as Jacobi flew third in the high jump clearing the bar set at 4-feet, 10-inches while Molly Stamp, as she’s been doing all spring long, scored in the discus as her 95-10 effort was fifth.
Abi Stejskal took care of her distance event duties placing seventh in the 3000-meter run crossing the finish line with a time of 13:56.02 while in the sprints March was seventh in both of the 100 (13.66) and 200 (28.35) events.
Also competing for the Springville team at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet were: 100- DeMean (10th, 14.06); 200- Jacobi (10th, 28.85); 1500- Stejskal (10th, 6:17.55); shot put- Alivia Hoyt (11th, 29-5), Abbi Hoyt (18th, 26-5.75); discus- Renee Brecht (17th, 74-7); long jump- Tayten Trail (12th, 12-10).
“This meet was a nice tune-up for districts with many top 1A teams competing on Thursday,” Stamp said. “With the temps higher and winds lower, and the fact that most teams are getting more precise with their handoffs, all the relays performed well and the competition was great. We improved in both sprint relays and the girls are throwing down great efforts and competing well in all events.
“In the field events, Alivia Hoyt and Renee Brecht had solid competitions with Alivia throwing a PR in the shot and Renee was close to one in the disc. I like the direction both are heading, as well as the entire team as we move forward.”
North Linn topped the Tri-Rivers girls’ field winning the team title scoring 130.5 points while Lisbon was runner-up with 120. The Orioles, who tallied 37 points to place ninth against the 14-team field, defeated Easton Valley (27 points), Clinton Prince of Peace (16), East Buchanan (13), Starmont (11) and last-place Bellevue-Marquette (8).
Springville traveled north to Edgewood-Colesburg for a meet Monday, May 1, and against a 14-team field came through with 45 points to score seventh overall.
Howard was the Orioles’ top scorer coming through with the team’s lone title in the 400 hurdles finishing in 1:08.61 while Jacobi flew 5-0 in the high jump to secure second-place points.
Molly Stamp continued the field event scoring as her solid 101-11 toss in the discus was third in the event.
March, who has been scoring regular points in the sprints all spring long, did it again in Edgewood as her times of 13.53 in the 100 and 28.26 in the 200 both placed sixth while Stejskal also scored sixth after her 6:15.37 performance in the 1500.
Springville only ran two relays at the meet, but scored fourth in both the 4x100 (54.82) ands 4x200 (1:54.62) events.
Also competing for the Oriole team at the Ed-Co meet were: 100- DeMean (10th, 13.85), Kaylee Teymer (21st, 14.89); 200- Jacobi (9th, 28.66), Teymer (25th, 34.42); long jump- Trail (18th, 11-3.5); shot put- Alivia Hoyt (14th, 27-7), Abbi Hoyt (15th, 27-2), Brecht (17th, 26-6.5); discus- Brecht (20th, 64-1), Abbi Hoyt (31st, 46-5).