Springville seventh grader Addison Merritt, front, poses for a photo with her championship medal after winning the Iowa Middle School class 1A girls’ cross country state title in Ankeny Saturday, Oct. 16. Merritt, who was joined at the meet by Springville high school cross country runners, left to right, Jack Stamp, Grant Chrissman and Kennedy Moore, completed her 2021 campaign unbeaten.
It has been a season of dominance for Springville’s Addison Merritt so far this fall, and competing at a loaded class 1A middle school girls’ state cross country meet in Ankeny Saturday, Oct. 16, wasn’t going to slow the Oriole seventh grader down one little bit.
In fact, it the pressure of the moment propelled Merritt to a state championship and an amazing undefeated 2021 campaign.
“Beating all comers from schools across Iowa, Addison won the seventh-grade middle school title by 33-seconds, but also in doing so, beat all 1A eighth graders as well. The next five runners in the field were all eighth graders in the combined seventh and eighth grade races with a total of 157 runners,” said Springville cross country coach Tim Stamp, as Merritt crossed the finish line with a time of 12:18.2, to easily top all class 1A middle school girls competing on the day as Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnsen was the 1A eighth-grade winner and overall runner-up in 12:33.6.
“If you compare the times from the entire middle school meet in all seventh-grade girls’ races, Addison’s time was only bested by one other girl. A class 3A runner. This meet included athletes running in four classes and two age groups. A total of 686 runners competed in the girls’ races Saturday. Of the 686 runners, only five ran faster than Addison, four of the five with faster times were eighth graders, all class 3A or 4A competitors.”
Merritt, like she’s been all season long, was phenomenal leading the 1A girls’ state race from start-to-finish.
“She completed mile-one in 6-minutes flat and shook her closest competitor at about the mile-and-a-quarter mark,” Stamp said. “From there it was a race against the clock battling strong headwinds for the next 500-meters until she sprinted home and won by 15-seconds. The third-place finisher was from Maquoketa Valley, eighth grader Taryn Burbridge, so a strong Tri-Rivers finish in the 1A race.”
Merritt opened her week with a Tri-Rivers Conference championship in Bellevue Thursday, Oct. 14, crossing the finish line in 12:27 winning the title by 20-seconds over Burbridge.
“Addison’s time was extremely fast for the course,” Stamp said. “She was only beaten by three boys on the course.”