SPRINGVILLE
The last time the Springville softball team saw Midland, the Orioles were sweating their way through an extremely tight come-from-behind win in Wyoming back on June 10.
As Springville prepared to play the Eagles yet again, this time hosting a class 1A regional first-round contest Tuesday, July 6, Oriole softball coach Joe Martin wanted a pressure-free game with as little drama as possible.
He pretty much got it, too, but there was some drama at the end. And it was supplied by his team.
“It was no surprise Midland threw (Rashelle) Cole at us after the way we struggled against her the last time we played them trailing 9-0 at one point,” said Martin, as his team would have little trouble this time rolling to a dominating 12-0, three-inning triumph that ended with a bang.
“Much like last time, it took a little while to get our bats going but once we did, this time there was no stopping them.”
The final blast came off the bat of Savannah Nealman, who drilled a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to end the contest in walk-off style.
“I didn’t come to the plate trying to hit a home run,” Nealman said. “There really wasn’t any pressure as we already had a big lead, I just wanted to get one more at-bat in the game and wanted to get a hit. My teammates gave me that chance, and I got that hit.”
Ashlynne Zaruba got the scoring started for the hosts after recording a first-inning single before coming around to score thanks to an Eagle error off the bat of Morgan Nachazel.
Springville (23-12) continued to play small-ball in the second inning forcing the Midland defense to make plays and the visitors obliged by making two errors leading to three unearned Oriole runs as Hannah March, Molly Stamp, Nia Howard and Grace Matus all crossed the plate in the frame.
Springville blew the game open in the third scoring eight times, culminated by the Nealman homer.
“With the way Libby (Moore) was taking care of business, we weren’t going to need very many runs,” Martin said. “But it was nice to end this game quickly knowing we’d have to play back-to-back days.”
Moore was phenomenal tossing the three-inning no-hitter striking out five Eagle batters.
The Oriole offense was impressive as well ripping 11 hits, led by two each from Matus, Zaruba and Kelcie Clothier.