SPRINGVILLE
It didn’t turn out being the kind of game the Springville softball team or their legion of fans thought it would be against visiting BGM in a class 1A regional first-round contest Friday, July 1.
But, as good teams do, and these Orioles are very good, the hosts found a way to overcome several obstacles and advance down the tournament trail working their way through what proved to be in the end, a narrow 7-6 playoff victory over the scrappy Bears.
“A win is a win and we’ll take them any way we can get them,” said Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna, as it appeared early on his team was going to blow BGM right off Binley Field.
“I couldn’t have been happier with the start scoring three first inning runs, but then we had to battle through some tough calls at the plate and the end got a little more interesting than we all would have wanted, too. But I’m proud of the girls for working through all of it and getting a tournament win. These are always special.”
Nia Howard opened the game reaching first with a lead-off bunt single and when Grace Matus followed two batters later with a triple, the Orioles (21-13) had a 1-0 lead. Morgan Nachazel doubled to score Matus and when Kelcie Clothier tallied an RBI ground out, Nachazel crossed the plate to hand the hosts a quick 3-0 first-inning advantage.
“You have to hand it to BGM,” Troyna said. “They came here and hit the softball and made us work to get this win. Nothing is given. Everything is earned, and we had to work to get this victory. They made a few fielding mistakes that we took advantage of early on, but then really cleaned things up and played better after that.”
The Bears answered the Springville outburst with one of their own in the top of the second scoring twice to pull within a run of the hosts before the Oriole offense went right back to work in the bottom half.
“We scored three more runs in the second inning in large part to several BGM errors and felt we were in a good spot up 6-2,” Troyna said. “But BGM just would not go away.”
Howard ripped a third-inning RBI triple that scored teammate Molly Stamp and the hosts seemed in complete control leading 7-2.
And for the most part, they were. The end just got a little more nerve wracking than fans were prepared for.
The Bears tacked on a fifth inning run pulling to within four runs of the Orioles before a three-run homer in the top of the seventh had BGM right back in the game.
“That one surprised us,” Troyna said. “But we were confident we could finish it out, and we did.”
Stamp, who worked the game’s final two innings in the pitchers’ circle, struck out the final batter of the game to close out the one-run triumph.
“Ashlynne (Zaruba) got the pitching start and did a good job for us,” Troyna said. “She had some tough calls go against her at the plate working against a pretty tight strike zone, but she and Molly were able to work through it and get the job done.”
Zaruba fanned five BGM batters in her five innings of work allowing seven hits and two earned runs while Stamp picked up the save going two innings of three-hit softball.
Howard and Matus powered a seven-hit Springville offense coming through with two hits each as the Orioles advance to the 1A quarter-final round Wednesday, July 6, hosting Belle Plaine.