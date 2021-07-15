SPRINGVILLE
Having already played Central City in two tight games just six days earlier, Springville softball coach Joe Martin knew it wasn’t going to take much too many runs for either team to win the class 1A regional quarter-final contest Wednesday, July 7, as the host Orioles and visiting Wildcats faced off for a third time within a week each looking to keep their post-season alive.
In the end, Martin was exactly right.
“When you’ve got two good pitchers facing each other and two good defenses, one run could be the difference, and in this game, it was,” said Martin, as his team had their outstanding 2021 campaign come to a bitter close with a 1-0 setback against their rivals from Central City.
“I thought if we could have gotten a run up early, we would have been in a position to put a lot of pressure on them, but as we continued on scoreless, the pressure started to mount on us more and more, and I think that played a major factor in the outcome. We wanted this game so much and so bad, we just put too much pressure on ourselves to get it.”
After two scoreless innings, Central City broke through in the top of the third scoring a run, the game’s only run, without the benefit of a hit.
“That’s a tough way to lose,” Martin said. “Central City was able to get a bunt down and that pretty much was the game. They made the plays with a girl on base and we came up just short when we had those opportunities.”
Central City’s Hannah Kramer was hit by a Libby Moore pitch to open the third and after reaching second on a wild pitch, made it to third when Isabelle Whitson grounded out. Bailie Weber wound up plating the game’s lone run with a sacrifice fly to centerfield before Moore worked her way out of the jam.
“I thought our girls did a great job of putting the ball in play and forcing Central City to play defense,” Martin said. “The only problem was, they made all the plays.”
The Orioles had two opportunities to score in the game, the first coming in the game’s second inning when Morgan Nachazel ripped a lead-off single. After reaching second, Nachazel was caught trying to steal third.
“I was trying to make a play and get myself into a position to score an early run,” Nachazel said. “I knew the odds were with me being able to get to third safely, but they made the big play at the right time.
“I know it may not have shown on the scoreboard with us getting only two hits and no runs, but we were prepared to play this game. We knew it was going to be another close one, that’s all we seem to do when we play Central City, but we were mentally and physically prepared. We just couldn’t pull it out.”
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Springville girls rallied one more time as Grace Matus led off with a single before Moore worked a one-out walk, putting the game-winning run on base.
“There was a lot of pressure there at the end, and I think Morgan and I were feeling it,” said Nealman, as Wildcat pitcher Sara Reid struck out the final two batters of the game.
“This one really hurts. We wanted to win this game for Libby, she’s has meant so much to all of us. We’re really going to miss her.”
Moore was outstanding, closing her softball career tossing a complete game two-hitter keeping her team in the game for seven intense innings.
“We all came out ready to play from the start,” Moore said. “I honestly thought we played Central City better this time than we did the last two times we played them, we just couldn’t quite get the bats going all in the same inning. But even in defeat, it’s been so much fun watching how we’ve gelled as a team this summer and have really played some good softball, the best in my five years here. I honestly think softball can be a sport like basketball and volleyball at Springville, where it has continued success. I think we’re getting to that point with the girls we have on this team.”
The Orioles close the 2021 campaign with a 23-13 overall record.