Playing the final home game of their illustrious careers, the Springville softball seniors couldn’t have asked for a better way to end things on their own home field than with what played out in front of a big crowd against visiting Belle Plaine in a class 1A regional quarter-final Wednesday, July 6.
And in particular, for seniors Grace Matus and Morgan Nachazel.
“What a way for the senior class (Matus, Nachazel, Savannah Nealman, Kailee Jacobs, Kelcie Clothier, Kailee Hoge and Alexa Hutchcroft) to walk off the field in their final home game,” said Oriole softball coach Anthony Troyna, as a Matus RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed the team to keep their season alive with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Plainsmen.
“And what a moment for Grace. She was the right girl up at the right time for us. She’s come through in spots like this her entire career, so we all knew this kind of moment wasn’t going to be too big for her. And again, she came through.”
Matus delivered a clutch hit to center that scored teammate Carsyn Clothier, pinch-running for Jacobs who had led-off the ninth reaching base thanks to a Belle Plaine error, and allowed the team to storm the field celebrating a huge playoff victory, their second in five days.
“I was a little nervous because this was the perfect opportunity to score a run and end the game for my team,” said Matus, who totaled two hits and drove home three runs in the triumph.
“I knew I had to get a hit down hard somewhere to have a chance at scoring Carsyn from third. It was an awesome feeling seeing my ball hit the gap behind the infield and hearing the crowd and my team cheer as we got to walk-off with the win.”
And it almost didn’t happen for the Orioles (22-13), who had to rally from an early deficit.
Belle Plaine scored the game’s first two runs, one in each of the first and third innings, and took a 2-0 advantage into the bottom of the third before the Springville offense began to get going.
And it was Matus who started the engine.
The star senior ripped a single into right-center field that scored teammates Nia Howard and Ashlynne Zaruba and the game was quickly tied 2-2.
It didn’t stay tied long.
The Plainsmen plated a run in the top of the fifth before the roller-coaster ride continued with the Orioles scoring one of their own in the bottom half evening the score at 3-3.
But back and forth we went.
Springville took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Nachazel blasted a long solo home run that easily cleared the left-center field fence putting the hosts up 4-3.
“That ball Morgan hit might very well be the hardest I’ve even seen a softball hit,” Troyna said. “I was hoping that the momentum that blast generated would be enough to carry us through the seventh and win the game. But we needed to work a little overtime to get the job done.”
Belle Plaine scored a run in the top of the seventh before the heroics from Matus in the ninth won it for the Orioles.
“That was a moment I’ll never forget, especially it being my last home game as a senior,” Matus said. “The excitement, dedication and fun from my whole team the entire year was awesome and are the little moments I, and all the seniors, will miss the most from our high school softball careers.”
The Springville offense ripped 11 hits in the victory as Howard, Zaruba and Jacobs all added two to join Matus.
Molly Stamp got the start in the pitchers’ circle and scattered six Plainsmen hits while allowing just one earned run and fanning five.
“This certainly wasn’t a perfect game by us by any stretch of the imagination, but the girls made the plays they needed to make for us to get the win,” Troyna said. “And in the end, that’s all that matters. Molly pitched a great game and worked out of some ninth-inning trouble to keep the game tied at that point.”
Belle Plaine worked a two-out walk followed by a single to place runners on first and second in the top of the ninth before Stamp was able to coax a groundout to end the inning.
“I think it also helped that we had seen this Belle Plaine pitcher (Breanna Cook) before when we played them at their tournament earlier this season,” Troyna said. “We knew she threw a lot of strikes so we went to the plate with an aggressive approach from the start.”
Nachazel, Kelcie Clothier and Stamp all added hits for the Oriole offense as the team advanced to the class 1A regional semi-final at Lisbon Friday, July 8.