Turning in a solid season that included an impressive triumph over then second-ranked Lisbon earlier this summer, the Springville softball team must half left a big impression on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) playoff seeding committee.
Not only do the Orioles (19-9) host their region 6 first-round opener against BGM (5-14) Friday, July 1, with first pitch set for 7 p.m., but Springville was also awarded a quarter-final home game as well by the IGHSAU Wednesday, July 6, with another 7 p.m. start where they would face the winner of the Belle Plaine (13-11) vs. Iowa Valley (9-12) game.
Third-ranked Lisbon (26-4) is the top-seed in region 6 and is one of three teams receiving first-round byes. The Lions host the winner of the Montezuma (7-15) vs. HLV (3-13) game in the quarter-final contest in Lisbon July 6, and also host the semi-final round Friday, July 8, with a possible match-up with the Orioles in store.
Clarksville (14-0) is the second-seed in the region and received a bye waiting the winner of the Janesville (4-17) vs. North Tama (2-15) game while BCLUW (13-9) also were given a bye by the IGHSAU and will host the winner of the Lynnville-Sully (11-16) vs. GMG (6-10) contest.
Clarksville hosts the bottom half of the region 6 bracket semi-final game July 8.
The class 1A region 6 championship game will be at the highest remaining seed’s home field Monday, July 11, with a 7 p.m. start.