SPRINGVILLE
As the lone junior on the Springville softball roster a season ago, Libby Moore knew what it was like being the leader for a young team an entire year ahead of schedule.
So, when the Orioles got together Friday, June 18, hosting Central Elkader, it’s wasn’t merely Senior Night.
It was ‘Libby Night’.
“Friday night was all about Libby,” said Springville softball coach Joe Martin, as his team honored their star and only senior with a resounding 11-2 blowout win over the Warriors with Moore adding a spectacular performance from the pitcher’s circle.
“Libby has seen this program through the good times and the bad, and has struck it out through it all and given everything she could to this team. We wanted to make sure Libby knew how much we appreciate her and all of her efforts over the last five years. She’s been amazing, and she showed that again tonight against Central Elkader.”
Moore was phenomenal, not only tossing a complete game six-hitter striking out 12 Warrior batters while only yielding two third-inning runs, but she also sang the National Anthem giving fans, players and coaches alike goose bumps with her beautiful rendition.
Springville (19-7, 12-4) jumped to a 2-0 lead scoring single runs in the first and second innings before Central Elkader knotted the score with those two in the top of the third.
The game stayed tied until the fifth when the hosts started to assert their dominance as Morgan Nachazel and Savannah Nealman both singled and scored before the team busted things wide open with a seven-run sixth that included a two-run home run from Nachazel. Molly Stamp, Nia Howard, Grace Matus, Moore, Nealman and Kelcie Clothier also crossed the plate in the huge frame.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start, and I guess I should have expected that being it was such a special night and a little out of our norm,” Martin said. “Libby was really pumped up too, but it was tied a little later than I expected it would be, but honestly I never felt the game was in doubt. I knew we would come through with enough runs to get the win with the way Libby was pitching. There was no way the girls were going to have Libby walk off the field with a loss on ‘Libby Night.’
Nachazel and Nealman powered the 10-hit Oriole offense with two hits each while also scoring twice in the game. Ashlynne Zaruba added two runs batted on while also scoring a run.
“The game started with Libby singing the National Anthem and then she went out and struck out the side in the top of the first inning,” Martin said. “That got everyone pumped up. It was a great night all the way around.”
Springville opened their short three-game week hosting Starmont for a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader Monday, June 14, and in the first game crushed the Stars cruising to a 12-0, three-inning rout.
“Libby tossed a three-inning perfect game,” Martin said. No runs, no hits, no errors. I was really happy with the way the girls came out and asserted themselves early putting six runs on the board in the very first inning. Then we continued the momentum the next two innings to close this one out quick.”
Matus, Zaruba, Carsyn Clothier (pinch running for Moore), Nachazel, Nealman and Hannah March all crossed the plate in the huge six run opening inning before Nealman tripled home Carsyn Clothier in the second and then scored pushing the Oriole lead to 8-0.
The game ended early after Stamp, Howard, Matus and finally Zaruba scored in the third.
“We knew Starmont struggled some on defense so we wanted to put as much pressure on them as we could,” Martin said. “We were able to take extra bases and force them into mistakes that allowed us to score add-on runs.”
Moore was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs while Matus, Zaruba and Nealman all helped the 13-hit offense with two hits each.
Moore fanned six in her perfect three innings of work in the circle.
Springville gutted out a 4-2 victory in the second game.
“We cruised to the win in the first game and I’m not sure if the girls thought they just needed to show up to win the second, but we were a little lackadaisical,” Martin said. “This game reminded me of the second Midland game where we just didn’t show up with the right mentality, but we did enough to get the win and complete the sweep.”
The Orioles scored three in the bottom of the fourth to break a scoreless tie when Zaruba, Carsyn Clothier and Nachazel all crossed the plate before an RBI single from Matus in the fifth plated Kailee Jacobs to give the hosts a 4-0 lead.
“Molly started and got hurt, so we had to bring Libby back and she did a great job,” said Martin, as Moore worked the game’s final 5.2 innings fanning six Starmont batters.
“Even while we only scored four runs, the game was never in jeopardy, but to Starmont’s credit, they did play much better defensively in the second game compared to the first and made plays I wasn’t expecting them to make.”
Oriole bats scattered six hits with Nachazel driving home two of the team’s four total runs.