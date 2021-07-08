CALAMUS
Making the long bus ride to Calamus-Wheatland Monday, June 28, Springville softball coach Joe Martin made sure his Orioles had the right lumber in the equipment bag as they geared up to play the Warriors in a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader.
In fact, Springville brought exactly what they needed to get a pair of big wins.
“We had a ton of hits and even ran ourselves out of a couple of scoring situations,” said Martin, as his team rolled to a 13-4 rout over Calamus-Wheatland in the first game of the twin bill.
“If not for those mistakes, we most likely end this game a little earlier, but it was nice to bust out the big bats and score a lot of runs and get a couple of wins.”
Springville (22-12, 15-9) wasted no time in hammering Warrior pitching as the visitors plated three first inning runs as Grace Matus, Libby Moore and Morgan Nachazel all singled and scored with Nachazel driving home the game’s first two runs.
The offensive attack continued in the second stanza as well as the bottom of the Oriole order got to work with Molly Stamp and Nia Howard both crossing the plate handing Springville a 5-0 advantage.
“After our fast start, things seemed to dry up for a little bit before we found our stroke again scoring seven runs in the seventh,” said Martin, as his team led 6-2 before the late offensive explosion blew the game wide open.
The Orioles tallied four hits in the inning keyed by a two-run double off the bat of Matus and a two-run single from Moore.
Moore went the distance in the pitcher’s circle striking out two Warrior batters in tossing a five-hitter.
Overall, Springville bats ripped a phenomenal 17 hits in the win, led by three from Matus, Ashlynne Zaruba, Howard and Moore while Nachazel and Savannah Nealman tallied two hits each.
The Orioles were able to complete the league sweep in the finale, but it wasn’t easy coming out on top in a wild 8-7 contest.
“It appeared we had everything well in hand leading 6-0 before Cal-Wheat made a run at us,” said Martin, as the Warriors plated five fourth-inning runs to cut their deficit to a single run.
“I was proud of the way the girls were able to retake the momentum after it appeared Cal-Wheat and taken all of it there in the fourth. Shows what our girls are made of.”
Stamp restored order in the fifth ripping a double and came around to score thanks to a Matus RBI single before Howard added a huge seventh inning run singling and then scoring thanks to a Warrior error.
“That run proved to be big as Cal-Wheat scored in the bottom of the seventh and had the game-tying run at second, too,” Martin said. “But Libby was able to get us out of the jam.”
Moore pitched the final four frames and picked up the save striking out three Warrior batters.
Springville hosted rival Central City Thursday, July 1, and in a contest of two of their more unappreciated programs in the Tri-Rivers Conference, the Wildcats were able to leave town with 4-0 and 2-0 victories.
“Sara Reid was good and we just struggled making good contact off the Central City pitcher,” said Martin, as Reid struck out 16 Oriole batters in the game-one defeat.
“We had as many hits as they did, but they came up with the big ones when they needed them, we didn’t.”
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third plating three runs taking advantage of a couple of key Oriole errors before adding a single run in the fifth.
Moore powered the four-hit Springville offense with two singles while Matus and Hannah March added hits for the hosts.
Moore was solid in the pitcher’s circle for the Oriole allowing a mere four hits while fanning nine of her own.
The nightcap saw Springville out-hit Central City 7-2, but still came up on the short end of the 2-0 final that ended in eight innings.
“We had some quality at-bats against Reid, but again just could not get the big hit,” Martin said. “Reid’s presence in the circle can be a little intimidating with how tall she is and her mechanics, and it took us some to get used to that and get more comfortable, which is what I think we’ll be if we’re lucky enough to see them in the playoffs next week.”
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth plating two unearned runs.
Stamp got the start in the circle and was sensational going seven innings allowing just two hits while striking out four.
Moore’s two hits at the plate also led the offense.