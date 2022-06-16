SPRINGVILLE
You wouldn’t have blamed Springville softball fans for being a bit on edge during the Orioles’ game-one contest against visiting Midland Thursday, June 9.
I’m sure most arrived at the game with the thought that their talented Orioles, one of the top teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference this summer, would have little trouble disposing of an Eagle program that has struggled in recent years.
“We found out, and found our pretty quickly, that this is a much-improved Midland softball team,” said Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna, as his team raised the blood-pressure of each and every fan watching, as well as his own, in a what ended as a walk-off 4-3 thriller.
“You have to credit Midland for putting the pressure on us, but thankfully we made the plays when we needed to make them to be able to escape with the game-one win, and then dominated in game-two.”
Springville (13-5, 5-1) trailed 2-0 and 3-2 in the opener before rallying by scoring the game’s final two runs, the last coming in the bottom of the seventh when Morgan Nachazel delivered a clutch RBI double that plated teammate Grace Mats for the walk-off winner.
“That was a big hit for the team and for Morgan,” Troyna said. “It was great to see everyone remain calm and composed and not get too overly excited about the situation. It’s sure nice knowing that we have a group of girls on this team who have been through so many pressure situations in their athletic careers and know how to come through in crunch time.”
It was the Eagles who struck first plating two first-inning runs to set the tone before the Orioles answered with two of their own in the bottom of the third when Nia Howard walked and scored thanks to an RBI groundout from Ashlynne Zaruba ahead of Nachazel singling home Matus.
Midland broke the tie in the top of the fifth when Sophia Raubs launched a solo home run, but again Springville answered when Zaruba walked and scored in the bottom half of the frame before the late heroics by the hosts.
“We didn’t execute like we normally do moving and advancing runners,” Troyna said. “But Midland had a little to do with that, too. They played a very good game and we had to really work to get this win.”
Nachazel and Molly Stamp paced the six-hit Oriole offense coming through with two hits each while Stamp tossed the game’s first six-innings in the circle allowing seven Eagle hits while fanning five. Zaruba came in and got the win working the seventh inning striking out two of the four batters she faced.
The second-game wouldn’t require quite the stress-levels for Troyna and the rest of the Springville faithful in attendance, as the Orioles cruised to a 14-2 rout that ended in four frames, and again in walk-off style.
“We just were able to time Midland’s pitcher better in game-two and pretty much started hitting from the very first batter,” Troyna said. “We were able to do our thing on the base paths too, moving runners with bunts and steals and then just kept it going all game long.”
Springville runners stole nine bases in the game and when Stamp singled home Matus in the bottom of the fourth, the hosts had their 12-run victory.
The Orioles plated four first-inning runs before adding five more in the second and three in the third building a 12-2 advantage.
Springville bats were impressive ripping 17 hits overall led by three from Nachazel who also drove home four runs and three from Stamp, who tallied three RBIs. Howard, Zaruba, Savannah Nealman and Kailee Jacobs all added two hits for the hosts while Zaruba was the beneficiary in the pitchers’ circle working all four frames allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out one.
The Orioles hit the road the very next night, and with another awesome display of offense, dominated host Central Elkader rolling to another 14-2 blowout triumph.
“This was a fun game playing some different competition,” Troyna said. “And after sprinkling in a few runs here and there early on, finally got to their pitcher to blow the game open late.”
Springville led 5-0 heading into the sixth and plated nine runs in the frame as Kailee Hoge, Hannah March, Carsyn Clothier, Matus, Zaruba, Nachazel, Nealman, Stamp and Jacobs all crossed the plate. Stamp delivered a key bases loaded double that cleared the bases.
Zaruba had a huge night not only recording three hits pacing the 12-hit Oriole offense, but stole an amazing six bases as well helping herself in the circle where she also tossed a complete game four-hitter striking out five Central Elkader batters.
Springville returned home Saturday, June 11, and with an early 9 a.m. start for a doubleheader against visiting North Cedar, struggled to slow the Knights’ offense dropping 6-3 and 11-6 decisions.
“Errors hurt us and we struggled to put the ball in play,” said Troyna about the opener. “North Cedar had a lefty pitcher and she seemed to give us some trouble too. We couldn’t quite seem to square up the softball as she had us off-balance most of the game.”
Leading 3-2 in the fifth, North Cedar extended their advantage with a big three-run frame and while the hosts had opportunities over the final three innings, couldn’t get enough runs across to get back into the contest.
Zaruba’s two hits led a five-hit Oriole offense.
The second game got off to a fantastic start for the hosts who exploded for five runs in the bottom of the first when Matus, Zaruba, Nachazel, Nealman and Jacobs all scored, but the Knights responded scoring 10 of the game’s final 11 runs to pull away.
Nealman got the start in the pitcher’s circle and tossed a complete game striking out seven North Cedar batters while Matus ripped three hits for the Springville offense.
The busy week started for the Orioles in Delhi Monday, June 6, where Springville swept a twin bill from host Maquoketa Valley.
Consistent offense keyed the 7-1 triumph in the first game as a Stamp two-run double was the big hit in a three-run first inning. Springville added on with a single run in the second before scoring two more in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.
“Molly pitched a great game and Nia had three hits and four steals at the top of our order,” Troyna said. “When we got on base, we made it count by scoring runs. We took advantage of the opportunities that we had.”
The second game saw all sorts of opportunities, as the Orioles crushed the Wildcats taking a 10-0 final in five frames.
“We hopped on them early and then Morgan hit a homerun in the fourth that allowed us to end the game after five innings.”
Springville scored a whopping nine times in the top of the first and held the advantage into the fourth when Nachazel provided the fireworks with a longball.
Howard and Matus paced the seven-hit Oriole offense while Zaruba tossed the complete game four-hit shutout from the circle.