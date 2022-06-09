SPRINGVILLE
There weren’t too many innings that needed to be played between the host Springville softball team and visiting Bellevue-Marquette during their doubleheader Thursday, June 2, but the ones that were provided plenty of ‘wows’ for the Oriole faithful.
“We were able to put the ball in play and forced Bellevue-Marquette’s defense to make plays,” said Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna, as his team crushed the Mohawks cruising to 10-0 and 14-2 routs.
“Once we got runners on-base we were pretty aggressive there, too. Pretty much everything we wanted to do we were able to get done and ended both of these games pretty quickly.”
Springville (8-2, 3-1) and Bellevue-Marquette played just five frames in the opener and three in the finale with the Orioles plating runs in all but one. The very first inning of game-one.
But, once the hosts got going, there was no slowing them down.
Springville plated six second inning runs to blow open game-one which started with an absolute missile off the bat of Molly Stamp that took about two-seconds to clear the left field wall for a solo home run.
Then her teammates began to follow suit as the team scored five more times in the frame before adding two in the third and fourth frames to end the game early.
Ashlynne Zaruba, Grace Matus, Kelcie Clothier and Kailee Jacobs all added two hits each for the Oriole offense while Matus also drove home three runs with a big second-inning bases loaded triple.
Stamp was just as impressive in the pitchers’ circle as well tossing a two-hitter while striking out three Mohawk batters.
The nightcap started a little inauspiciously as Bellevue-Marquette plated two first-inning runs, but once the Springville offense got back to work, Oriole fans had nothing to worry about taking the 12-run final.
Springville bats ripped 10 hits as the team scored four runs in each of the first two frames before adding six in the third to end the game in walk-off style.
Nia Howard had three hits and scored three times while Matus once again drove home three. Ashlynne Zaruba was the beneficiary of all the support tossing a three-hitter from the circle.
The Orioles took all the momentum generated from the Bellevue-Marquette sweep and competed at the Belle Plaine Invitational Saturday, June 4, opening with an extremely impressive 3-1 victory over the host Plainsmen.
“Belle Plaine had defeated the same state-ranked Sigourney team who beat us earlier this season,” Troyna said. “This was an impressive win and that wasn’t lost on the girls. They were very excited to pull this one off.”
Matus delivered a two-run triple in the top of the third to get Springville on the board and after Belle Plaine answered with a run in their half of the frame, Zaruba singled home Hannah March in the fifth for a little insurance.
The Orioles wouldn’t need it.
Zaruba tossed a masterpiece from the pitchers’ circle allowing just three hits and no earned runs while striking out nine Plainsmen batters.
The win advanced Springville to the tournament championship game against Vinton-Shellsburg, and after falling into a 6-0 hole couldn’t quite climb all the way back out dropping an 8-5 decision.
“I was so happy about the way we were able to battle back into this game,” Troyna said. “We capitalized on a couple of Vinton-Shellsburg errors and showed that we can pretty much compete with anyone.”
The Vikings plated three runs in each of the first and third frames before the Oriole offense went to work as March crossed the plate in the third ahead of Stamp in the fourth and Howard in the fifth.
Trailing 7-3 in the sixth Savannah Nealman and Clothier both scored pulling Springville within two runs at 7-5, but it would be as close as they would get with Vinton-Shellsburg adding a seventh-inning insurance run.
Stamp and March powered the Orioles’ eight-hit offense with two hits each.
Springville’s busy week started with a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader at Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, May 31, where the Orioles opened with a big 3-0 victory.
Stamp was brilliant tossing a one-hitter and when Howard singled and scored in the top of the first, it would be all the team would need. Springville added two insurance runs in the seventh when Howard and Matus both crossed the plate.
“Molly was amazing and we played some pretty good defense behind her, too,” Troyna said. “Getting a first-inning run to set the tone was big. Then adding on later is how good teams win.”
Howard led the offense coming through with three hits while Zaruba added two more.
The Orioles looked to complete the sweep in the nightcap but were handed a 7-4 loss.
It was Springville who again took the early advantage, plating two first inning runs but this time the Vikings had an answer scoring all seven runs in a three-inning stretch from the fourth through sixth as the hosts held off one last-gasp Oriole rally in the seventh.
“We had already scored a run and had the bases loaded,” Troyna said. “But we just could get one more big hit.”
Howard and Zaruba led the seven-hit Springville offense with two hits each while Zaruba got the start in the circle and tossed an eight-hitter with five strikeouts.