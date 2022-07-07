SPRINGVILLE
Having just dropped a tough six-run decision in the first game of their doubleheader hosting Calamus-Wheatland Monday, June 27, the Springville softball team immediately fell into a 7-0 hole in the finale as well.
For some programs, that kind of deficit would have signaled the beginning of the end.
But there aren’t too many teams with the kind of experience this Oriole team possesses.
Or with the kind of heart.
And maybe most of all, the rare clutch-gene. Something so many of these girls have shown on numerous occasions over the past four years to have deep inside them.
They used it again to rally for a huge 14-10 victory in the second game to earn the split with the Warriors.
“No doubt about it, experience pulled us through this game,” said Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna, as his team plated 10 fourth-inning runs keying the amazing comeback triumph.
“The girls on this team just flat-out will never quit on any game, and they proved that yet again with the way this one played out. We lose a tough game in the opener and then fall behind by seven runs in the second game would have been enough for some teams to cash it in and call it a night. Not these girls. What an amazing comeback.”
Springville (20-13, 8-6) watched as visiting Calamus-Wheatland plated two first-inning runs before adding three more in the second and another two in the fourth to take a big 7-0 advantage.
Through three innings the Orioles had just three total base runners, but in the fourth the floodgates absolutely opened with the hosts tallying five hits and taking advantage of three errors and worked one walk as Savannah Nealman scored twice while Kelcie Clothier, Molly Stamp, Alivia Hoyt, Kailee Jacobs, Nia Howard, Ashlynne Zaruba, Grace Matus and Morgan Nachazel all crossed the plate as every batter in the line-up scored in the frame.
“An amazing inning right when we needed it,” Troyna said. “And then we just kept adding on.”
Howard, Matus and Nachazel all scored in the fourth extending the Oriole advantage to 13-7 before the Warriors got back into the act plating three in the sixth to pull within three runs of the hosts at 13-10.
They would get no closer.
Stamp cemented the thrilling slugfest launching a solo homerun in the bottom of the sixth and then from the pitchers’ circle in the top of the seventh, worked out of a jam striking out the game’s final batter.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of games if you like defense,” Troyna said. “But we made enough plays behind Molly to get the win. We took advantage of putting the ball in play and forced Cal-Wheat to make plays. We’re at our best when we can play offense like we did against Cal-Wheat. We can beat anybody.”
Oriole bats connected for 15 hits in the game led by three from Howard, Matus and Nachazel while Nealman and Clothier chipped in with two hits each.
Stamp scattered 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out three Warrior batters in her seven complete innings of work.
The opener saw Calamus-Wheatland score eight of the game’s final nine runs to take an 8-2 decision over Springville.
The hosts struck first when Jacobs walked and pinch-runner Hannah March scored in the third-inning breaking a scoreless tie.
Trailing 5-1 in the fifth, Howard crossed the plate thanks to a Matus RBI single, but it would be all the Oriole offense would muster in the contest.
Matus tallied two of the five total hits for the Springville offense.
The Orioles stepped out of Tri-Rivers Conference action Tuesday, June 28, traveling to class 5A Dubuque Senior who cruised to a lopsided 13-1 victory over the Orioles that ended in four frames.
“We were excited about this game and the opportunity to face a different opponent and face some more quality pitching,” Troyna said. “Dubuque Senior showed us they have a pretty good offense too, and put the ball in play like we normally do. Tonight though, we struggled with that facet of the game.”
Already leading after plating three first-inning run, the Rams blew the game open plating eight in the third.
Springville got on the board when Clothier singled home Zaruba in the fourth, but when the hosts plated two more in their half of the frame the game came to an end.
Oriole bats were held to just four hits.
The tough tests continued the very next day as Springville came up on the short end of a pair of narrow 4-3 finals Wednesday, June 29, at class 1A 15th-ranked Central City.
The opener saw the host Wildcats take a 4-0 lead keyed by a three-run fifth frame, but the Orioles began to battle back in the top of the sixth when Clothier drove home Matus and Nachazel with a single while Jacobs plated Clothier with another single closing the visitors to within a run of the Wildcats at 4-3.
After holding Central City scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, the Springville offense went back to work in the seventh loading the bases before Wildcat pitcher Sara Reid was able to work out of the jam.
“We sure had our chances to win this one,” Troyna said. “First, we made an error that allowed all three of Central City’s runs in the fifth inning to score. Then we had a chance to tie or even take the lead in the seventh, but couldn’t quite get that one big hit to do it. We were right there, so close against another very good team.”
Matus and Nachazel powered a 10-hit Oriole offense with two hits each while Stamp tossed all six innings in the circle allowing nine Wildcat hits while fanning four.
The second game saw roles reversed, as this time it was Springville taking the early lead scoring one in the second (Nealman) and two in the fifth (Carsyn Clothier and Stamp) only to see the Wildcats rally in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.
“Again, it was an error defensively that killed us, but I couldn’t be prouder of the way the girls battled out there,” Troyna said. “Everyone really wanted this one and were so emotionally invested, then to have it end the way it did was really tough.”
Trailing 3-1 in the last inning, Central City plated three runs ending when Reid singled home two to win it.
Zaruba got the pitching start and was solid going pitch-for-pitch with Reid for 6.2 innings allowing just six hits and one earned run.
Springville bats were held to just four hits as Howard’s double in the fifth plated two Oriole runs.
“Great game between two really good teams,” Troyna said. “But in the end Central City got the job done getting the big hits when they needed them.”