SPRINGVILLE
Looking to wrap a spectacular marathon week on the diamonds, Springville softball coach Joe Martin would have liked nothing better than for his team to win both of their games hosting their annual Oriole Invitational Saturday, June 12.
Not only did the Springville girls make Martin’s wish come true, but they did it in spectacular fashion, too, in the opener against North Cedar.
“We were down 7-5 in the seventh and needed something to happen to win this game,” said Martin, as his team rallied to score five times in the frame and escape with a thrilling 10-7 victory over the Knights.
“The girls were making my grey hair even more grey as North Cedar put a lot of pressure on us early and then kept adding on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the seventh, everything just started to click for us and balls were being hit where we needed them to be hit. I knew we had it in us to come back, because our girls never give up on any situation, and it was great to see it come all together in the last inning.”
Springville (16-7, 10-4) took advantage of hits and walks and North Cedar errors in the top of the seventh as Molly Stamp, Grace Matus, Ashlynne Zaruba, Carsyn Clothier and Savannah Nealman all crossed the plate in the huge frame.
Libby Moore, who started the game in the pitcher’s circle for the Orioles working the first three frames, closed it out once again working a perfect 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh that also included strikeouts of the Knights’ final two batters.
“Ashlynne got her first career varsity pitching win in this game too,” said Martin, as Zaruba came on in relief and worked the sixth inning.
“She had a pretty good game at the plate too with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.”
Moore added two hits and three runs batted in at the plate while Nealman also added two hits for the nine-hit Oriole offense.
Springville, coming off the momentum provided by the thrilling last-gasp win over North Cedar, dominated HLV in the final game of the tournament taking a lopsided 17-5 final.
“What a nice way to end what was a very successful week of softball,” Martin said. “We got everyone in this game and had 15 hits to score those 17 runs and had some solid pitching and defense to go along with everything else. We’re hitting a stride right now that this program hasn’t seen in a long time.”
The Orioles wasted no time in taking control of the game with the Warriors plating five first inning runs before adding two more in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and finally four in the fifth and final frame.
Moore was once again sensational ripping three hits with four RBIs while Nealman added three hits of her own and drove home two more runs.
Matus, Zaruba, Morgan Nachazel and Stamp all added two hits to the powerful Springville offense.
“We’ve got Libby Moore Night coming up this Friday (June 18th), or what it’s usually called Senior Night, and it’s going to be a special night with Libby being our only senior,” Martin said. “She’s already had a spectacular career and we’re going to honor her for everything she’s done for this program. She’s stuck it out through the good and the bad and has always worked to make this the best program it can possibly be.”
The Orioles’ big nine-game week opened with a 9-5 victory in the first game of a twin bill with visiting Maquoketa Valley Monday, June 8.
Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first, the hosts took control plating one in the second to take a 3-2 lead before adding two more in the third.
Leading 6-2 in the fifth, the Wildcats answered plating three runs to trim the Springville lead to 6-5, but a three-run Oriole bottom of the sixth put the game away for good.
Matus had a big opener going 3-for-4 at the plate scoring four times while Zaruba and Nachazel added two hits each.
Moore worked all seven frames in the pitching circle striking out nine Wildcat batters while tossing a five-hitter.
The second game saw more Springville heroics as three sixth inning runs erased a 5-3 deficit and allowed the Orioles to escape with a 6-5 triumph and complete the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep.
Nia Howard, Matus and Zaruba all produced RBIs scoring Hannah March, Kelcie Clothier and Howard with what proved to be the game-winner.
Springville bats ripped 11 hits in the come-from-behind win led by three from Zaruba.
The Orioles completed another league sweep the very next day at Easton Valley, as Springville rolled to 10-5 and 13-9 victories.
Springville bats were impressive in the opener smashing 14 hits led by three from Nachazel. The Orioles added 10 hits in the finale with Matus, Nachazel and Howard all coming through with two each.
The road show continued at Midland Thursday, June 10, and in a wild couple of games, Springville escaped Wyoming with 8-3 and 15-11 triumphs.
Early on in the first game it appeared the Orioles were going to blow the Eagles right off their own home field plating four first inning runs before adding single runs in the second and fourth frames to lead 6-0.
Midland, however, began to find their offensive rhythm at the end of the opener, which carried over into the nightcap where the Eagles scored nine first inning runs and had Springville fans stunned trailing 9-0 and 11-1 before the Oriole offense began to turn the tide.
“I just can’t describe that first inning in the second game against Midland,” Martin said. “To Midland’s credit, they put the ball in play and then things just started snowballing on us. It seemed like it wouldn’t stop. They just kept scoring runs.”
The tide turned when Springville bat-girl Jacey Martin, daughter of head coach Joe Martin, accidentally hit a softball onto the field during game play. Jacey burst into tears, and the emotion of the moment seemed to loosen the Oriole girls up who then proceeded to score the game’s final 14 runs.
“Jacey was so upset when that happened, and our team just seemed to rally around her, and each other,” Martin said. “The game completely flipped after that happened. I’ve never seen anything like it. One extreme to the other.”
Springville bats ripped 16 hits, led by three from Nealman while Matus added two more to go with three RBIs. Zaruba, Moore, Nachazel, Clothier and Howard all added two hits to the impressive Oriole effort.
Springville returned home to play class 4A 15th-ranked Marion, and gave the talented Indians all they could ask for before succumbing to a 6-0 defeat.
Oriole bats were held to two hits (Moore and Nealman) while Moore tossed a seven-hitter working all seven frames in the pitcher’s circle.