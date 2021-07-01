SPRINGVILLE
Worthy of being considered among some of the top teams in the state in class 1A for much of the 2021 summer, the Springville softball team has somehow flown under the state-ranked radar all season long.
Well, the Orioles made a strong statement supporting the fact they are indeed a 1A power taking the first game of a doubleheader with visiting and class 2A 12th-ranked Alburnett.
“This was a statement game for us beating a very good Alburnett team,” said Springville softball coach Joe Martin, as his team won with a thrilling walk-off 3-2 triumph over the Pirates.
“The girls have been confident in themselves all summer long that they can play with just about anyone, and they went out and showed that against Alburnett getting a huge win that I hope just continues to build momentum as we get ready for the post-season.”
Springville (20-10, 13-7) set the tone for the opener immediately recording a rare first-inning triple play that thwarted an early Pirate rally.
“Actually, that was our second triple play of the season,” said Martin, as with Alburnett runners on first and second, Oriole first baseman Savannah Nealman leaped to grab a line drive off the bat of Sydney Cook then stepped on first to record the second out before making a throw to shortstop Molly Stamp who stepped on second base to complete the triple play.
“We may not have known it at the time, but that was a huge play in that game. If Alburnett pushes a run or two across there, the outcome may have been much different. But Savannah made the play to get us out of the jam.”
The Pirates broke a scoreless tie in the third inning scoring an unearned run, but the Oriole offense went to work in the fifth when a Libby Moore double plated teammates Stamp and Ashlynn Zaruba handing the hosts a 2-1 lead.
It didn’t last long.
Alburnett answered in the top of the sixth tying the score before Moore drove home Grace Matus with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
“Grace got hit by a pitch to get the inning started then Ashlynne had a huge hit to set up Libby,” Martin said. “Scoring late is something we’ve gotten pretty used to this year. It’s making me an old man, but the girls seem to like it.”
Moore tossed the complete game for the hosts from the pitching circle allowing seven Alburnett hits and one earned run while striking out four Pirate batters.
Zaruba, Moore, Nealman and Nia Howard tallied the lone Oriole hits in the contest.
Springville looked to complete the sweep in the nightcap, but this time it was Alburnett coming through with late-game heroics taking a 6-3 decision over the Orioles.
“Towards the end of this game, I think mentally we started to get fatigued,” said Martin, as the Pirates broke a 3-3 tie plating three runs in the top of the seventh.
“We made some mistakes that we don’t normally make and that allowed Alburnett to score those three runs late to win it.”
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Zaruba drove home Howard with the Orioles’ first run of the game before a triple off the bat of Nealman plated Carsyn Clothier (pinch-running for Moore) and Morgan Nachazel giving the hosts a 3-2 advantage.
Alburnett quickly tied the score in the top of the sixth plating a single run before their seventh-inning rally to pull away.
Molly Stamp got the start in the pitcher’s circle and worked the first five frames allowing just three hits and two runs while fanning three. Moore finished up yielding four unearned runs.
Howard paced the five-hit Oriole offense coming through with two hits.
The week started with a trip to class 2A top-ranked North Linn Monday, June 21, where Springville was handed tough 11-1 and 13-3 losses in the twin bill against of the talented Lynx.
“I was impressed by the way the girls came out ready to compete scoring a first inning run and taking a 1-0 lead,” Martin said. “But North Linn just doesn’t stop. There are just no outs in that line-up.”
The Lynx followed up by scoring the game’s final 11 runs, including two in the third to end things after five frames.
The second game played out much like the first as again the Orioles struck first when Matus and Zaruba each crossed the plate in the opening inning, but the hosts responded scoring 13 of the game’s final 14 runs to end the contest in six innings.
Matus’ two hits led a five-hit Springville offense in the nightcap.