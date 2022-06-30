SPRINGVILLE
Having already shown the state what they could do against powerful and then second-ranked Lisbon earlier this season, Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna approached the Orioles’ doubleheader hosting class 1A top-ranked North Linn Monday, June 20, with the exact same kind of mentality.
And it just about worked, again.
“We had the same message for the girls for North Linn as we did with Lisbon,” said Troyna, as Springville played the powerful Lynx extremely well before eventually coming up just short in a 6-5 final in the first game of the twin bill.
“There’s no pressure on us. No one expects us to win. It’s all on North Linn and I thought for the most part the girls received the message and played a great pressure-free game. Because there were a lot of moments where the pressure could have gotten pretty intense.”
Most of the Oriole girls on the 2022 roster have already been through some of the most pressure-filled battles in state volleyball and basketball over the last four years, so facing that same kind of intensity in softball against the top team in all of class 1A wasn’t going to faze this team and these girls the least little bit.
And it didn’t.
While Springville (19-9, 8-4) was never able to take the lead in the opener of the doubleheader, they also never allowed the Lynx to pull away either.
North Linn’s Jenna Lemley and Ellie Flanagan set immediate first-inning tones, too, each launching back-to-back home runs, the first from Lemley being a two-run blast and the visitors quickly jumped out to a 3-0 advantage.
After two more in the fourth, it appeared the Lynx were ready to blow the Orioles right off their own home field leading 5-0.
But that’s when the comeback started for the hosts.
Morgan Nachazel walked ahead of a Savannah Nealman single and both came home to score thanks to a huge two-run double off the bat of Kelcie Clothier.
The Orioles were right back in the game.
After Nia Howard singled and scored in the fifth and Nealman did the same in the sixth, Springville was within a run of the visitors trailing just 5-4.
The Lynx got a huge solo home run from Skylar Benesh in the top of the seventh, and in the end North Linn would need it as Ashlynne Zaruba singled and scored thanks to an RBI groundout from Nealman as the Orioles would leave the game-tying run (Nachazel) at third base to end the game.
“North Linn is the No. 1 team in the state for a reason, and they showed it by making some big plays in big spots,” Troyna said. “Even in defeat, this game should be a huge confidence-builder for our team. It isn’t like the girls don’t already know it, but they can play with anyone.”
Springville’s offense matched North Linn’s as each tallied eight hits with Howard, Nealman and Clothier all coming through with two each for the hosts.
Zaruba got the start in the pitchers’ circle and was solid all game long against a vaunted Lynx offense.
The Orioles hung tough in the second game as well, but this time it was the Lynx finishing strong claiming an 8-3 decision.
After North Linn plated three second-inning runs, Springville answered knotting the score with a three-run third when Kailee Jacobs ripped a lead-off double with pinch-runner Caryn Clothier coming around to score thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Howard.
Howard scored when Nachazel worked a bases loaded walk before Kelcie Clothier did the same a batter later.
The top-ranked team had the final say however, quickly taking their lead back with two in the top of the fourth before a single run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
“We weren’t quite as clean defensively in this one and a few of our errors led to quite a few of North Linn’s runs,” said Troyna, as six Oriole miscues allowed six unearned runs to score.
“You just can’t give a team as good as North Linn extra at-bats. They’ll take advantage of them, and they did.”
Molly Stamp got the start in the circle and worked the game’s first five frames allowing five hits and one earned run while fanning three before Zaruba came back in for the final two innings.
Springville was back on the field three days later making a short trip to Alburnett, where the Orioles split a doubleheader with the Pirates, taking the second game with an impressive showing of late offense.
“After losing the first game we challenged the girls to go out there and have some fun,” Troyna said. “We were able to get a lot of hits, something we struggled doing in the first game, by putting the ball in play and making Alburnett’s defense make plays.”
Trailing 1-0 entering the third, Springville got going when Howard singled and scored thanks to a Nachazel RBI ground out.
The visitors were just getting started, as they’d score seven of the game’s final eight runs to take the 9-2 final.
Howard, Zaruba, and Grace Matus all crossed the plate in a three-run fifth that gave the Orioles a lead they would not lose before Jacobs doubled and pinch-runner Hannah March scored ahead of Howard in the sixth as Springville extended their advantage to 6-1.
A three-run top of the seventh blew the game wide open as Jacobs doubled, scoring Stamp and March, running for Jacobs, crossed the plate ahead of Howard who scored on an RBI single from Zaruba.
“We got offense from everyone,” Troyna said. “Our defense wasn’t perfect, but we were able to make enough plays behind Molly who scattered nine hits yet we only allowed two runs.”
Howard was busy on the basepaths ripping three hits in the contest and scoring four times while Matus and Jacobs both tallied two hits.
Stamp tossed a complete game allowing just one earned run while striking out two.
The opener saw the Pirates take a 4-0 lead then hang on as Springville rallied late dropping a 6-3 decision.
The Orioles got on the board in the sixth when Zaruba and Nealman crossed the plate before a Matus RBI single in the seventh allowed Howard to score.
“Ashlynne pitched well enough to win, but we left six girls in scoring position and that just came back to haunt us,” Troyna said. “You just have to credit Alburnett, they’re a good team and made the plays to get the job done.”
Springville’s week came to a close on a hugely positive note with a 12-2, five-inning rout of visiting West Central Friday, June 24.
“West Central didn’t even have a softball team last season so they’re still trying to build their program back up this season,” said Troyna, as a two-run double from Stamp in the bottom of the fifth walked-off the win for the Orioles when Nachazel and Nealman crossed the plate.
“We were able to take advantage of a lot of West Central’s inexperience and score a lot of runs.”
Springville took advantage of eight walks and six Blue Devil errors and scored in every inning, keyed by a three-run first and four-run second.
Nealman was the beneficiary of all the offense tossing a complete game one-hitter in the pitchers’ circle striking out three West Central batters.
Nachazel and Kelcie Clothier paced a seven-hit Oriole offense coming through with two hits each.