SPRINGVILLE
Having spent the better part of the last half-decade building the Springville softball program into a winner, and coming off a 9-8 campaign in 2020 that included a 7-7 mark in the Tri-Rivers Conference, things seemed to be going in the right direction for head coach Laura Riley.
Then a few months ago, Riley’s coaching contract was surprisingly not renewed, and that left Oriole athletic director Joe Martin scrambling for a replacement. Having some experience as Riley’s assistant in recent years, Martin made the decision to take over the program this summer while he looks for a long-term replacement next year.
Well, timing is everything, as Martin joins a Springville squad bursting with talent and ready to make a run in a loaded Tri-Rivers Conference.
“I hope that with our experience coming back, along with a new excitement for softball, our girls are ready to compete and accomplish a lot of positive things,” said Martin, who is also the Orioles’ highly successful football coach as well.
“I think Lisbon will be a tough test and it’s nice that we get to see them early this year. I know North Linn has been the best of the West, but they were hit hard by graduation. I still think they will be tough and then throw in teams like Maquoketa Valley and East Buchanan and it will be another really tough conference.”
Springville returns a host of weapons in letter winners Libby Moore, Morgan Nachazel, Nia Howard, Molly Stamp, Savannah Nealman, Grace Matus, Hannah March, Emmie Ripple, Ashlynne Zaruba, Kailee Hoge, Morgan Schwiebert, Alivia Hoyt, Carsyn Clothier and Allisyn Fah.
Moore not only was the Orioles’ main pitcher last season, logging 71.2 innings with 62 strikeouts in the circle posting a 3.03 earned run average, but also hit .333 at the plate.
March, just an eighth grader last summer, led the team with her .400 batting average while Stamp (.385), Nachazel (.372), Nealman (.346), Howard (.326) and Matus (.300) all posted batting averages of .300 or better.
“Libby is going to be the senior leader, and the one who I think will set the tone for us in a lot of ways,” said Martin, as Moore is the only senior on the 2021 roster.
“She has been playing some club ball already, so she should be ready to go from game-one. We also have a lot of weapons returning in Grace, Savannah and Molly who all had decent success lasts season. Morgan and Alivia hope to bring some extra pop to the line-up as well. We also have the ability to play small ball if we have to with Nia, Ashlynne and Hannah who all bat from the left side. Our main talk pre-season was to make teams have to react to us on every pitch rather than us reacting to them.”
Nealman led the Orioles drilling two home runs last summer while Nachazel added the other while both (along with Stamp) tied for the team RBI lead with 10.
Springville’s .332 team bating average last summer was also one of the best in years, and something Martin hopes his girls can improve upon in 2021.
In the pitching circle Moore will throw the bulk of the innings, much like she did last year, but will have help from Stamp and Nealman.
“Libby will be our ace,” Martin said. “We’re going to count on her going in game-one. If we can keep teams out of big innings, I really like our chances. Savannah and Molly will look to control things in the second game of doubleheaders. We also have Hannah and Ashlynne who are capable of throwing innings when needed.”
With a whopping 14 letter winners returning in 2021, Martin has a plethora of options when it comes to his defense.
“These girls are very athletic and all have the ability to play multiple positions,” he said. “Grace plans to be our primary catcher, but we have both Morgan and Alivia to help out. Libby and Molly look to be our first basemen with Morgan, Ashlynne Hannah and Emmie helping in the infield.
“Nia will patrol centerfield and have help on the corners with Savannah and Kelcie Clothier. With that said we can easily move a lot of people around to positions if needed and help us through a long season.”
With that athletic ability, also brings speed, which Martin plans on using to try and score runs without hits.
“We have about eight girls who are going to be very aggressive on the base paths, led by Nia, Grace and Ashlynne,” he said. “We will use Carsyn Clothier as a runner as well when needed. We want to be aggressive, again making teams react to us.”