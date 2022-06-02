SPRINGVILLE
When it comes to competing in sports at Springville High School, there’s usually only one goal each and every year.
Winning championships and competing at the state tournament.
It’s just what the Oriole girls do, and it’s what the softball program wants to be a part of as well joining the highly success basketball and volleyball programs over much of the last decade.
New Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna knows all about the fall and winter success the other programs have had, and after a phenomenal run last summer on the diamond, he’s hoping some of that could rub off on his 2022 team, too.
“The team wants to pick up where they left off last season and continue to build on the successes we had,” said Troyna, who takes over the reins of the Springville softball program after Joe Martin guided the team through a 23-13 campaign in 2021 that included a 15-9 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference competition.
“Just like every season we want to compete for a conference championship, but as the season progresses, we want to continue to improve so we are playing our best ball when it matters most and be able to make a post-season run.”
Helping the odds of making a deep playoff spurt will be an impressive list of 10 returning letter winners, including eight starters in Morgan Nachazel, Ashlynne Zaruba, Grace Matus, Nia Howard, Savannah Nealman, Molly Stamp, Hannah March and Kelcie Clothier as well as role players Emmie Ripple and Carsyn Clothier.
“I am extremely excited to be coaching Springville softball,” Troyna said. “Over the last few years, the softball program has continued to get better and improve and we want to make sure we keep trending in that direction program-wide.
“So far, we have talked to the girls about being aggressive in all aspects of the game, but especially at the plate and on the base paths. We have the experience and the skill to be able to play that way and want to make sure we are taking advantage of those strengths. Other than being aggressive, our message has been to keep things simple and don’t try to do too much.”
Nachazel is coming off a phenomenal 2021 campaign that saw her lead the team hitting .438 while Zaruba also topped the .400 plateau hitting .408 as the team hit the softball at a solid .333 clip last summer and scored an impressive 248 runs. Matus drilled softballs at a .379 clip and tallied a team-high 50 hits and 44 runs scored.
“Morgan and Grace are a couple of our top offensive weapons,” Troyna said. “But in all honestly, I can pick any one of our girls in the starting line-up to be a top offensive weapon.
“We hope and we think we can score a lot of runs in any game with the combination of power and speed that we have. We feel like we have the ability 1-through-9 in the batting order to blast the ball to the gap for an extra-base hit or with one swing of the bat we can change the game.”
But as with every softball program, pitching is paramount. And in Springville, it’s no different.
“Right now, we have three girls we feel confident in putting the ball in their hands and will give the team a chance to win,” Troyna said. “We have Savannah Nealman, Molly Stamp and Ashlynne Zaruba as our pitchers and our message to them has been simple, ‘give us a chance to win.’ They’ll all work hard and throw strikes. We’re not asking them to throw 21 strikeouts a game. Now if they want to do that, we won’t argue, but that’s what our defense is there for.”
The Orioles’ lone senior from the 2021 team was pitcher Libby Moore, who took 145.2 innings as well as 128 strikeouts and 128 strikeouts with her when she graduated the program last summer, but Stamp (55.2 innings), Nealman (24.1) and Zaruba (1) all found their way into the circle lasty summer as well in limited duty.
“Our biggest strength this season is the experience the team brings back,” Troyna said. “We return eight starters, all who have been starters or role players on the varsity team since eighth grade or freshman year.
“Our experience will help us be able to play aggressive and keep calm throughout each game and throughout the season.”
Beyond the huge list of letter winners, Troyna is hoping for some help from newcomers like Kailee Jacobs and Alivia Hoyt.
“Kailee and Alivia can bring a lot to the team at the plate and gives us some more flexibility on defense,” Troyna said. “We like where we’re at defensively as a team. We have girls with the ability to play different positions and be successful.”
Matus leads that defense from her catching position while Howard has proved to be one of the top centerfielders in the entire conference with her ability to track down line-drives anywhere in the outfield.
That conference race will once again be a major challenge to navigate through in 2022.
“I’m sure this sounds biased, but the Tri-Rivers is one of, if not the, best smaller school conferences in the satte as far as softball goes,” Troyna said. “Two teams from the Tri-Rivers were in the state finals last season (Lisbon and North Linn) and Alburnett finished the season ranked in the 2A top-10.
“We expect to compete for a conference title and we think the top half of the conference standings will be a combination of those teams along with ourselves competing for the top spot.”