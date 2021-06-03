CEDAR RAPIDS
Just one game after being what Springville softball coach Joe Martin called a little too aggressive at the plate, the Orioles quickly turned things arounds against visiting East Buchanan in their season-opening doubleheader Monday, May 24.
The twin bill, played at Mount Mercy University as the Springville team waits for their home lights to be replaced after being damaged by the devastating derecho last August, opened with a tough 6-3 loss against the Buccaneers.
“Libby pitched a great game and deserved a better fate,” Martin said. “She struck out 11 batters, but when we strikeout 10 times of our own it kind of takes away that advantage. The girls were excited to be playing the game on a very nice Mount Mercy field and while we had some first-game jitters, other than all of the strikeouts that we had at the plate, I thought things went well.”
Springville (3-4, 1-3) actually took the lead early when Grace Matus reached on an East Buchanan error and came around to score thanks to a wild pitch.
The Orioles held that 1-0 advantage until the top of the fourth when the visitors scored a single run to tie the game before the Buccaneers plated five in the fifth to take a lead they would not lose.
The hosts tried rallying in the bottom of the seventh, as Morgan Nachazel and Molly Stamp both singled and eventually scored than thanks to wild pitches.
Kelcie Clothier led the Springville four-hit offense ripping a double and a single while Moore was outstanding in the pitcher’s circle fanning 11 while allowing nine Buccaneer hits.
The second game saw a dramatic difference in plate approaches for the Oriole girls, as the team struck out just two times in what ended as a lopsided 11-1 win in five frames.
“We talked after the first game and decided to be more disciplined at the plate, and it worked,” Martin said. “We faced the same pitcher and with our approaches being so different, we were hitting balls to the opposite field really well, and had runners on base all game long.”
Springville broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third scoring three times with two outs as Matus, Ashlynne Zaruba and Moore all crossed the plate. A five-run frame in the fourth blew the game wide open before Hannah March and Clothier ended things in walk-off style each scoring in the fifth and final inning.
“Molly was awesome pitching for us and did not allow the East Buchanan offense much of anything,” said Martin, as Stamp tossed a five-inning one-hitter while striking out four.
“She kept everyone off-balance as her change up was really working.”
Nachazel led the eight-hit Oriole offense drilling a triple and a single while Matus also tallied a three-bagger for the hosts.
Springville traveled to class 1A fifth-ranked Sigourney Tuesday, May 26, and dropped a hard-fought 9-5 final at the hands of the Savages.
“We didn’t get home from our Monday doubleheader until early Tuesday morning and then had to get on the bus for a long trip to Sigourney and I think it took a toll on the girls,” Martin said. “They still executed on offense and never gave up, but in the end, I think we just ran out of gas.”
Sigourney jumped to a 6-1 lead plating three runs in the first and fourth frames before the Orioles got going as March, Nia Howard and Zaruba all scored in the top of the fifth cutting their deficit to just three runs at 7-4.
It would be as close as they’d get as the Savages scored two of the game’s final three runs to once again pull away.
“This was a game the girls and I really wanted to play,” Martin said. “We wanted to see where we’re at playing a top-5 team, and right now I’m happy with where we’re at. We played a very good team very tough and made them work for everything.”
The state-ranked foes continued Friday, May 28, when the Orioles traveled to class 1A third-ranked Lisbon, and on an extremely chilly and damp night, opened with a narrow 3-2 defeat.
The Lions scored the game’s first three runs, plating two in the first and one in the second, but it would be all the hosts would get the rest of the way as the Orioles answered with two in the fifth.
The second game also saw Springville give the talented hosts all they could ask for before coming up just short in a wild 8-7 setback.
The Orioles broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh taking a one-run lead before the hosts won in walk-off style in the bottom half scoring two to end it.
Springville’s busy season-opening week came to a successful end at the Jesup Invitational Saturday, May 29, where the Orioles posted an undefeated record defeating Janesville (7-6) and North Tama (12-0).