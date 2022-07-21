SPRINGVILLE
You’d be hard-pressed to find a softball team in the Tri-Rivers Conference with more experience than what Springville was able to regularly roll out onto the diamond this summer.
It was that experience that helped guide the Orioles to one of their most successful campaigns in years, and it was those experienced players who were rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the program by being named All-Tri-Rivers Conference West division selections by league coaches recently.
A whopping seven of them actually, led by an impressive four first-team selections for seniors Morgan Nachazel and Grace Matus as well as juniors Nia Howard and Ashlynne Zaruba.
Senior Kelcie Clothier and junior Molly Stamp were named second-team picks while senior Kailee Jacobs was an honorable mention selection.
Only North Linn, the No. 1 team in class 1A and playing for another state championship in Fort Dodge this week, had more players than the Orioles with nine named to the three West division teams.
Springville made one of their deepest playoff runs in program history giving No. 3 ranked Lisbon all they could ask for and more in a regional semi-final thriller that went extra innings.
That game proved to the rest of the state what Oriole fans already knew. This team could literally play with anyone, finishing with a 14-8 record against Tri-Rivers Conference foes, good enough for third in the loaded West division that trailed only state-ranked programs North Linn and Central City.
The Springville resurgence, that was ignited by head coach Laura Riley two seasons ago and Joe Martin last summer, continued to 2022 under first-year bench boss Anthony Troyna who leaned on that experience that just about propelled the program to the state tournament.
Nachazel, a first-team All-TRC West division pick in the infield, had another monster campaign leading the Orioles with her four home runs (tied for second in the division) and 21 runs batted in (third) while drilling softballs (and I mean hammering them hard) at a .391 clip while adding six doubles, two triples (tied for second) and scoring 22 runs. Nachazel’s .734 slugging percentage also topped the team and was third in the division.
Nachazel was also an anchor at third-base all summer long for the Orioles, who also boasted one of the top defenses in the league.
Howard, a first-team nod in the outfield, led Springville with her .436 average against Tri-Rivers pitching (fourth in the division overall) while her 22 steals and 32 runs scored were also team-best numbers and second among all TRC players.
Howard also patrolled centerfield with the best of them running down anything hit even remotely in her general direction.
Matus, a utility pick on the first-team, already a longtime Springville softball standout, had another outstanding summer hitting .397 against league pitching to go with 16 RBIs and 24 runs scored, but it was her play at catcher that helped solidify a talented Oriole pitching staff to reach its full potential.
Zaruba had a breakthrough campaign in 2022 earning her first-ever first-team honor as a utility player. The junior hit .361with 25 runs scored in the conference, and when she wasn’t pitching (where she posted a 3.64 earned run average logging 65.1 innings in the circle) she was playing shortstop for the Springville defense.
Stamp, a second-team pick at pitcher, was the Oriole ace in the circle making 13 appearances with 11 starts finishing with a 2.00 ERA (fourth-best in the division) striking out 44 batters in 66.2 innings of work.
Clothier also had a breakthrough campaign earning her first-ever All-Conference nod in the outfield by hitting .321 for the Orioles this past summer.
Jacobs, a first-team varsity starter, made the most of the opportunity hitting .288 but saved some of her best softball for down the stretch hitting a mammoth solo home run in Springville’s regional semi-final thriller at Lisbon.
Joining Nachazel, Matus, Howard and Zaruba on the All-TRC West division first-team were: pitchers- Sara Reid, sr. (Central City) and Ellie Flanagan, jr. (North Linn); catcher- Jenna Lemley, sr. (North Linn); infielders- Nachazel, Kenzie Bridgewater, fr. (North Linn), Jill Smith, sr. (North Linn), Skylar Benesh, so. (North Linn) and Gralynn Martin, so. (Alburnett); outfielders- Howard, Lauren Donlea, sr. (East Buchanan), Andelyn Calbalka, fr. (East Buchanan) and Belle Whitson, so. (Central City); utility- Zaruba, Matus and Hannah Kramer, sr. (Central City).
Earning second-team All-TRC West division honors with Stamp and Clothier were: pitchers- Stamp, Rachel Eglseder, 8th, (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Kylie Menson, fr. (North Linn); catcher- Audrey Helmrichs, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg); infielders- Sydney Smock, sr. (North Linn), Lonna Wickman, so. (Alburnett), Lacy Anderegg, sr. (East Buchanan), Carissa Sabers, sr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Sarah Fenton, jr. (Starmont); outfielders- Clothier, Addie Cira, jr. (North Linn), Peyton Scott, so. (Alburnett) and Hailey Rausch, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg); utility- Hailey Carolan, sr. (Alburnett) and Averiel Brady, jr. (East Buchanan).
Central City’s Sara Reid and North Linn Ellie Flanagan were named the West division’s co-Most Valuable Players.
Reid led the league in ERA (0.98), wins (15), strikeouts (160) and innings pitched (107.2) in Tri-Rivers play. Flanagan, another oner of the best pitchers not only in the league, but in the entire state, posted a 1.14 ERA with 12 wins, 99 strikeouts and held opponents to a mere .147 batting average and allowed just 15 earned runs in 74 innings pitched.
North Linn’s Chad Spore was named West division Coach of the Year after guiding the Lynx to another league title going 21-1 overall.