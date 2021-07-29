SPRINGVILLE
In one of the toughest conferences in the state of Iowa, featuring powerhouse programs like North Linn, Alburnett and Central City, the Springville softball team was more than able to hold their own this summer proving themselves among the elite in the Tri-Rivers Conference West division.
It takes talented players to be able to post a 14-9 West division record against that kind of competition, and league coaches named an impressive six Orioles to Tri-Rivers Conference All-West division teams led by first-team honors for senior Libby Moore as well as juniors Morgan Nachazel and Grace Matus.
Sophomore Ashlynn Zaruba earned a second-team nod with junior teammate Nia Howard while sophomore Molly Stamp was named an honorable mention selection.
Moore, already a Springville softball standout, had the season of her life in 2021 being named a first-team pick at first-base.
Not only did Moore hit .367 overall this past summer at the plate with a team-high 42 runs batted in, but was a key contributor as the team’s No. 1 pitcher as well logging 145.2 innings with 128 strikeouts and a 2.11 earned run average.
Moore’s 25 RBIs in Tri-Rivers Conference play was fourth in the division while her 2.04 ERA against Wet division offenses was fifth-best.
Nachazel absolutely terrorized West division pitching ripping softballs at a phenomenal .486 clip (third in the division) in earning her first-team pick on the infield while Matus was a utility selection after a season that saw her hit .402 in league play while being one of the top run scorers in the division crossing the plate 32 times against West division teams.
Zaruba had a breakthrough campaign in 2021 hitting a career-best .408 overall in earning her second-team All-West division selection in the infield while Howard anchored the Oriole outfield with outstanding play in center while also hitting .356 in conference play.
Stamp took over the team’s shortstop duties this summer adding to an already strong Springville defense while also hitting .309 overall.
Joining Moore, Nachazel and Matus on the Tri-Rivers Conference All-West division first-team are: pitchers- Sarah Reid, jr. (Central City) and Ellie Flanagan, so. (North Linn); catcher- Jenna Lemley, jr. (North Linn); first base- Moore; infielders- Nachazel, Skylar Benesh, fr. (North Linn), Ella Aulwes, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Jill Smith, jr. (North Linn); outfielders- Kaitlyn Sommerfeldt, sr. (North Linn), Sydney Cook, sr. (Alburnett), Lauren Donlea, jr. (East Buchanan) and Hailey Rausch, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg); utility- Matus and Taya Tucker, sr. (Maquoketa Valley).
Earning second-team All-West division honors with Zaruba and Howard were: pitchers- Maddie Stepanek, sr. (North Linn) and Hailey Carolan, jr. (Alburnett); catcher- Audrie Helmrichs, fr. (Edgewood-Colesburg); first base- Lacey Neighbor, so. (Alburnett); infielders- Zaruba, Kenzie Bridgewater, 8th, (North Linn), Graylynn Martin, fr. (Alburnett) and Payton Beaman, sr. (Maquoketa Valley); outfielders- Howard, MaKenna Parker, sr. (Alburnett), Andelyn Cabalka, 8th (East Buchanan) and Ellie Boeckenstedt, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg); utility- Savannah Caves, fr. (Alburnett) and Jada Knipper, 8th (Maquoketa Valley).
Earning West division honorable mention status with Stamp were: Izzy Graubard, so. (Alburnett), Lacy Hinnick, sr. (Central City), Eden Brady, so. (East Buchanan), Kelsey Hansel, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Abbie Sheehey, sr. (Maquoketa Valley), Livvie Rauch, sr. (North Linn) and Reagan Parkin, jr. (Starmont).
North Linn swept the West division’s post-season honors with Skylar Benesh being named Most Valuable Player while Chad Spore claimed Coach of the Year honors leading the Lynx to the division title.