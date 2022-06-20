SPRINGVILLE
They’ve been a school that has produced consistent winners for years in multiple girls’ sports.
State-level success, actually.
Basketball, volleyball, cross country, track, and most recently even golf. Springville has done it all and done it playing at the highest level possible.
The one of the sports missing from that list?
You guessed it. Softball.
But the 2022 Orioles, who are having one of the best campaigns in program history, made a major statement that they could very well be ready to break loose in yet another sport as their thrilling roller-coaster 10-7 victory over class 1A second-ranked Lisbon in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, June 14, more than proved.
“That, was a lot of fun,” said Springville softball coach Anthony Troyna, as home runs off the bats of Molly Stamp and Morgan Nachazel played major roles on the Orioles pulling off the upset and handing the Lions just their second loss of the summer.
“The girls came into the game with a great attitude knowing that none of the pressure was on them and all of it was on the second-ranked team in the state. We knew we could beat them, but no one really expected us to be able to do that. I think the girls showed everyone across the state that we know how to play softball here at Springville, too.”
The roller-coaster ride started in the second inning as after Lisbon plated a run in the top half, the Orioles (17-6, 7-1) did the same in the bottom half when Kailee Jacobs singled home Savannah Nealman, who opened the frame getting hit by a pitch.
The Lions re-took the lead in the top of the third, plating a single run before Springville busted out the big lumber when Stamp delivered a signature blow with a mammoth grand slam home run that also scored teammates Ashlynne Zaruba, Grace Matus and Nachazel.
The blast gave the hosts a 5-2 lead and had Lisbon players, coaches and fans, completely stunned.
“We knew we still had a lot of game left to play and a good team like Lisbon was not just going to go away,” Troyna said. “But it was the timing of that grand slam that really set a tone for the girls and for the game. The girls knew it was possible to beat this Lisbon team, and that home run just gave us more and more confidence.”
Troyna was right, the Lions did not go away. In fact, they rallied to tie the score with a three-run fifth, but again his team had the answer as a series of Lisbon miscues allowed Nachazel and Nealman to cross the plate putting the host into the lead yet again, this time at 7-5.
Again, it didn’t last.
Lisbon plated two in the sixth to knot the score at 7-7 before Nachazel stepped to the plate in the bottom half with teammates Zaruba and Matus on base.
“That might be the biggest home run Morgan has ever hit,” Troyna said. “Or at least one of the most important. I don’t know when the last time Springville beat a team ranked second in the state, but I’m guessing it’s been a while.”
Nachazel launched a one-out three-run homerun that gave the hosts a 10-7 lead they would not lose.
“Molly finished it out getting Lisbon 1-2-3 in the seventh and we had our win,” Troyna said. “The girls responded so well to every Lisbon comeback. They rode the roller-coaster and just played a tremendous game. What a huge win for the girls and for our program.”
Oriole bats ripped nine hits against Lisbon pitcher Addy Petersen as Nachazel led the way with two while Zaruba, Matus, Nealman, Stamp, Kelcie Clothier, Jacobs and Hannah March all added one to the effort.
Stamp tossed a complete game scattering 11 hits while striking out two.
Four Lion errors also helped the Springville cause plating four unearned runs.
“We got some help from them and we took advantage, like good teams do,” Troyna said. “Our offense was pretty good too putting the ball in play and forcing Lisbon’s defense to make plays. We only struck out twice in the first game.”
The nightcap wouldn’t go quite so smoothly for the hosts who were held to just two Nia Howard hits in what ended as a 5-0 setback.
“Lisbon threw their No. 1 pitcher (Ryleigh Allgood) in this game and we struggled getting much of anything going against her,” Troyna said. “I was hoping we’d see her though. I wanted our girls to face a pitcher of her caliber and this experience is only going to make us better.”
The Lions plated single runs in the first, third and fourth frames before adding two more in the sixth for insurance.
Peyton Robinson and Addy Petersen jacked home runs for the visitors as well.
Springville’s week started just a day earlier in Arlington Monday, June 13, where the Orioles rolled to a pair of blowout wins over host Starmont.
“We picked up right where we left off the week before with our offense against Midland and just kept scoring runs at Starmont,” said Troyna, as his team scored in five of the seven frames in the opener leading to a huge 16-5 rout.
“We had a few girls missing so we had some new players in there and they did a great job. Morgan Schwiebert caught for us and Alivia Hoyt played first and both showed some nice skills. Kailee Hoge DH’d and got on base three times, too.”
Howard, Zaruba and Matus all singled and scored in a three-run first that got the offense going before Carsyn Clothier and Zaruba each crossed the plate in the second. A six-run fourth broke then game wide open.
Springville bats ripped 12 hits led by three each from Howard, Zaruba and Matus while Clothier chipped in with two more.
Zaruba was the beneficiary of all the offense tossing a complete game five-hitter from the circle striking out five Stars batters.
The second game saw more consistent offensive output in a 7-1 triumph as Nachazel, who missed the opener, started the scoring in the finale with a long second-inning solo home run.
“Morgan and Savannah weren’t able to be at the first game, but helped us win the second one,” Troyna said. “Morgan with her bat and Savannah with her arm.”
Nealman picked up her first pitching win of the season tossing a complete game five-hitter at the Stars striking out four.
Nachazel’s three hits and three RBIs paced the offense while Jacobs and Zaruba added two more hits each to the effort.
The Orioles returned home Thursday, June 16, for a single game against visiting Jesup, and rallied late for a clutch 5-4 triumph.
Trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the hosts exploded for four runs keyed by a two run double from Matus (scoring Carsyn Clothier and Zaruba) and what proved to be the game-winning two-run homerun from Nachazel (also scoring Matus).
“Morgan is hitting the softball as well as anyone in the state right now, regardless of class,” Troyna said. “This being a single game, we treated it with a playoff-like mentality and the girls got the job done coming through in the clutch late in the game.”
Zaruba, Nachazel and Nealman all ripped two hits off Jesup pitching while Stamp got the start in the circle for the hosts and tossed a complete game nine-hitter fanning five.