WINTHROP
It didn’t take the Springville softball team very long to show their fans, and their new coach Anthony Troyna, that they can win games in a variety of ways during the Orioles’ 2022 season-opener at East Buchanan Monday, May 23.
They can blow teams off the field and they can win tight late-inning thrillers.
The Springville girls did both on Monday night, opening the twin bill with a lopsided 11-0 rout over the host Buccaneers before finishing with a tight 7-5 thriller in the finale.
“I had high expectations for this team coming into this season and the girls really impressed with the way they were able to win both of these games,” said Troyna, as the Orioles plated runs in each of the first four frames and five of the seven to blow the opener open.
“Molly Stamp threw an awesome game and really had things under control from the circle and our offense went to work right away and never let up.”
The tone was set early as Grace Matus ripped a single to start the 2022 campaign before Morgan Nachazel tripled and Savannah Nealman singled with all scoring runs in the opening inning.
Ashlynne Zaruba, Nachazel and Nealman all scored in a three-run second and the Orioles (4-1, 2-0) were instantly in command leading 6-0.
“It was so impressive to see the girls playing at such a high level for a first game of the year,” Troyna said. “Offense, defense and pitching, the girls had every facet of the game down.”
Stamp took advantage of all the offensive support tossing a dominant game from the circle allowing a mere one East Buchanan hit while striking out nine in her complete game performance.
Springville bats ripped 13 hits overall, led by three from Matus, who also scored twice and drove home two more runs, while Zaruba, Nealman and Kelcie Clothier also added two hits each with Nealman driving home three runs.
The second game started out much like the first, with the Orioles scoring quickly plating three first inning runs when Matus, Nachazel and Nealman all crossed the plate taking advantage of a series of walks and wild pitches.
But this time the Buccaneers would answer back scoring three of their own in the bottom of the third to knot the score.
It would be as close as the Orioles would allow the hosts to get, however.
Springville scored three more runs in the top of the fourth as Hannah March, Nia Howard and Matus all crossed the plate before another Clothier run in the fifth had the visitors leading 7-3.
“We kind of held on there at the end, but Ashlynne threw a great game and we were able to take advantage of our aggressiveness on the base paths and really forced the action helping us score quite a few runs without the benefit of hits,” Troyna said. “East Buchanan threw a good pitcher at us too, and thankfully we were able to get to her early for some runs because she had some serious velocity.”
The hosts tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth before Zaruba, and then Stamp shut the door in the final two frames.
The Orioles opened their 2022 home campaign welcoming a talented opponent in class 1A seventh-ranked Sigourney Tuesday, May 24, who handed Springville a tough 10-0 setback.
“Sigourney’s pitcher (Carly Goodwin) threw absolute smoke and is one of the top pitchers in all of class 1A,” Troyna said. “We struggled to catch up with her fastball all night long, though Kelcie was able to get two of our three hits in the game.”
Leading 4-0 in the top of the sixth, the Savages blew the game open plating five runs.
The Orioles made their annual trip to Jesup Saturday, May 28, taking part at the J-Hawks’ tournament opening with a 6-2, six-inning triumph over Lansing Kee.
“Molly pitched and had three walks in the top of the first which led to them scoring two runs, but after that she settled down and didn’t allow much of anything,” Troyna said. “A first-inning downpour that no one was expecting didn’t help things either.”
Springville answered the two-run Lansing Kee first with two of their own in the bottom half as Howard and Zaruba both singled and scored before the Orioles took a lead they would not lose after Kailee Jacobs and March each crossed the plate in the second inning.
Matus and Stamp added insurance in the fifth frame as each singled and scored.
Springville completed their perfect day with a lopsided 11-1 rout over North Tama in the finale.
“We were aggressive on the base paths and took the extra base whenever possible,” Troyna said. “That helped us score 11 times with only six hits. A lot of North Tama passed balls helped us out, too.”
With the game tied at 1-1 going into the bottom of the second, the Orioles plated two runs before adding four more in the third and fourth frames to break the five-inning contest wide open.
Zaruba led the five-hit Springville offense coming through with two singles while she also threw a complete game one-hitter from the circle fanning six North Tama batters.