SPRINGVILLE
Playing for their third head coach in the last three seasons, members of the Springville softball team knew it wouldn’t take long adjusting to the style first-year bench boss Anthony Troyna wanted to install this past summer.
In fact, the Orioles excelled at it winning 17 of their first 23 games and were on the cusp of busting into the class 1A state rankings before closing the season with a 22-14 overall record that included a pair of coveted regional playoff victories.
To put it bluntly. This team was good, and extremely fun to watch.
“I know it couldn’t have been easy on the girls me coming in as their third different head coach in the last three years (with Laura Riley and Joe Martin the other two), but they all welcomed me in and we all immediately felt like a big family,” said Troyna, who announced after the season that he was leaving Springville after accepting a job at Turkey Valley.
“It was a tough decision to make leaving Springville because I’ve had such a great experience here. The kids, parents and community and the school itself has been so supportive of everything we do. In the end the decision was one that was best for myself and my family, but I’m really going to miss the kids. I’ll have nothing but good thoughts from Springville. So many memories here.”
Troyna made quite a few during his first head coaching job at Springville too, leading the Orioles to a spot in the regional semi-final round, the deepest the program has played in the post-season in quite some time.
“Overall, our season went about how I thought it would,” said Troyna, as Springville also posted a solid 14-8 record in Tri-Rivers Conference play, good enough to place third in the absolutely loaded West division.
“Of course, we wanted to be in Fort Dodge and felt we had the team capable of getting there too, but just couldn’t quite put Lisbon away in the regional semi-final. But I think we gave our fans a pretty exciting ride in that game though. I know it’s one that I’ll never forget.”
Fans will also fondly remember an extremely special senior class, too, one that graduates having given the school an amazing ride in so many sports, softball included.
Grace Matus, Kelcie Clothier, Morgan Nachazel, Kailee Jacobs and Savannah Nealman as well as role players Alexa Hutchcroft and Kailee Hoge leave the program pointed in the right direction.
“No doubt about it,” Troyna said. “This is such a special class, not only with their incredible athletic abilities, but they’re all great people too. That’s what truly makes a class special, when on and off the field of play they are always there willing to do the things necessary to get the job done. This class has done that. Every sport they participated in they kept the winning Springville ways going. We hope that continues into the future as well.”
Matus graduates after a senior season that saw her hit .361 while playing the all-important catching position this past summer.
“When you want to start a team, Grace is someone you need to have on the roster,” Troyna said. “I was so lucky she was on mine this year. Grace was someone I counted on each and every day and she always came through, whether it be with a big hit in the game or leadership behind the plate and in the dugout. She’s got that perfect mix of leadership skills, someone who is able to having fun but at the same time knows when its time to get serious. She’s a natural leader, someone people are just drawn to.”
Clothier had a breakthrough senior campaign hitting a career-best .337 while also adding to a solid Oriole defense.
“What a great season for Kelcie especially from a leadership perspective on and off the field,” said Troyna. “It’s always rewarding when you get to see kids close their careers playing their best. Kelcie was able to do that.”
Nachazel wrapped her phenomenal softball career leading the Orioles in home runs (6), runs batted in (29), doubles (9), walks (13) and slugging percentage (.625) while hitting .327 overall.
“Great kid and great all-around player,” Troyna said. “She got off to a bit of a slow start this season, by her high standards anyway, but was able to kick it in and lead this offense. She’s a great third-baseman and for me it was just a joy to be able to coach her this summer.”
Jacobs took full advantage of her first-ever chance to start at the varsity level and turned in an outstanding summer hitting .316 overall while also adding a flair for the dramatic with the enormous home run in the regional semi-final thriller in Lisbon that no one in attendance will soon forget.
“I couldn’t be happier for Kailee,” Troyna said. “To finally get a chance to play and then have the kind of season she did is the perfect way to go out. With just about any other program in our conference Kailee probably plays right away, or a lot sooner than her senior season. That just goes to show the kind of talent this program has had the last few years. She waited for her turn to play, and took advantage.”
Nealman, another longtime senior starter like Matus, Nachazel and Clothier, hit .216 this past season and gave the program solid defense from wherever it was Troyna needed her to play.
“I’ve been watching Savannah play since her freshman year in basketball and volleyball and was so happy to get to coach her in softball this summer,” Troyna said. “She was one of our better base runners and from a utility standpoint was such a valuable player in the field too. She could play just about anywhere and just a great kid to be around.”
Hutchcroft and Hoge were role players who played their parts to perfection for the program.
“Both Alexa and Kailee knew their roles and accepted them. Alexa enjoyed being with her friends and always gave 110-percent. Kailee was a designated player for us a few times this summer and really stepped up when needed.”
While the Springville softball program loses the phenomenal senior class and their head coach, fans are comforted in the knowledge that juniors Ashlynne Zaruba, Nia Howard, Molly Stamp and Alivia Hoyt all return as well as sophomores Hannah March and Carsyn Clothier who all started at one point or another this past summer and return with the bulk of the experience for the 2023 team.
Ella Hoge, Allisyn Fah, Briana Merritt and Morgan Schwiebert also saw the field in 2022 and are expected to return.
Zaruba is back after an outstanding summer that saw her lead the team hitting .405 while her .461 on-base percentage, 35 stolen bases and 47 hits were also team-best numbers. Zaruba also helped the pitching staff logging 96.2 innings in the circle going 10-7 with 58 strikeouts and a 3.19 earned run average.
Howard was second on the team hitting .402 from the lead-off spot in the batting order and stole 34 bases with a team-best 42 runs scored.
Stamp was the team’s ace of the pitching staff throwing a team-high 104.1 innings with 67 strikeouts and 2.35 ERA while also hitting .244 with three home runs and 21 runs batted in.
March led the team in sacrifices with 12 while scoring 16 runs.
“With the girls the softball program has coming back, I’m confident they can maintain the success of the last few years,” Troyna said. “If the girls put in the work in the off season, they can win again next year. I think with the success we’ve had kids have gotten more excited about softball and that can only help the program, too. Having more kids out will be huge. I’m hoping success breeds success.”
Award winners for the 2022 Springville softball team were: Coaches Choice award- Kelcie Clothier, Matus and Zaruba; Offensive MVP- Nachazel and Kelcie Clothier; Defensive MVP- Stamp; Oriole award- Matus.