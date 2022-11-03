WEST LIBERTY
Watching in somewhat stunned silence, Springville volleyball fans couldn’t believe their top-ranked Orioles were one set away from having their incredible 2022 run come to a close in a class 1A regional final against 12th-ranked New London in West Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 26.
This wasn’t the way one of the greatest campaigns in school history was supposed to end.
Not this team.
Not these girls.
Then, with their season on the line down two set to none, Springville (37-3) showed the resolve of a champion and added yet another chapter to their already long storybook list of amazing accomplishments.
“This was the best match I have ever been a part of, and we’ve had a lot of them over the years here at Springville,” said an absolutely emotionally exhausted Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team secured a fourth consecutive trip to the state volleyball tournament after a heart-stopping 27-29, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 16-14 victory over the Tigers.
“This was an amazing comeback. It was like the girls almost flipped a switch and everything that was going wrong for us and right for New London in the first two sets, completely flip-flopped. I think once we finally won in that third set, the girls realized that they could make this happen and come back and get the win. They never gave up on the match or themselves, and as tough and as emotional as this entire match was, they all kept their composure and got the job done. What an incredible win.”
Springville senior Lily Clark, who had numerous enormously pressure-filled kills in the match, never lost the faith either, even while being on the brink of defeat for the final three sets.
“Early on there were certain spots we wanted to hit to on the New London side of the net but they did a good job of covering those spots up,” she said. “When we were down 2-0, we knew we just had to settle down and get our stuff together. We started to get some offense going and we did a better job not allowing them to find holes in our defense, and that helped us get more and more confidence. When that happened, all of a sudden everything seemed to change.”
Oriole senior Molly Stamp, much like everyone else wearing orange and black in the gym Wednesday night, was stunned by falling into a 2-0 hole, but knew they could come back.
“We never lost the faith,” she said. “We always believed it was possible to come back and I know it’s a cliché, but we just kept pounding away one point at a time. It’s really all we could do. We couldn’t look ahead, we had to stay focused on the task at hand, and that task was winning every next point.”
The opening set was a harbinger of things to come for both teams and their legion of fans who packed into the West Liberty High School gym, as the first set was a back-and-forth affair until New London went on a 5-0 run to take a 14-11 lead that forced Howard to call a timeout.
Springville rallied to knot the score at 18-18, but every time the Orioles would tie the score, the Tigers would answer by taking the lead until the Orioles had their backs against the wall.
Trailing 25-24, Clark slammed down a huge kill followed by a Hannah March ace, and all of a sudden it was Springville a point away from the opening-set win.
New London answered with two straight points taking a 27-26 before the Orioles scored thanks to a Tiger error, but the final two points came from a New London kill, and then service ace to end the set.
The Tigers kept the momentum going into the second set as well, jumping to a 10-6 lead early on before Springville found their offense knotting the score at 11-11 going on a 5-1 run thanks to kills from Kennady Breitfelder, Stamp, Nia Howard and Rowan Jacobi.
A New London hitting error allowed the Orioles to take their first lead of the second set at 13-12, and Springville was able to maintain it through the next 12 points before the Tigers closed the set going on a 7-3 spurt to extend their lead to two sets to none.
“We knew New London was a very good team and that this match might go long,” Stamp said. “I’m not sure anyone knew or expected something like this though. Our experience of playing in so many high-pressure matches over the years I think really helped us through this one, and to be able to come back from being down 2-0.”
After the two teams traded points to start the third set, kills from Breitfelder, Clark and Stamp powered the Orioles to an 8-4 lead forcing Tiger head coach Jackie Housman to call a timeout.
It didn’t change anything, as Springville continued to roll as Stamp, Jacobi and March had consecutive kills before Nia Howard added an ace allowing the Orioles to maintain a three-to-five point advantage through most of the set.
While New London kept the set close the rest of the way, Springville never relinquished the lead even when the Tigers closed to win two points at 22-20.
A Breitfelder kill followed by a New London error put the Orioles on the doorstep before March blocked a Tiger shot for the final score of the set.
“One down, two to go,” Clark said. “We were on our way.”
The fourth set played out much like the third, with Springville maintaining a lead.
Actually, the Orioles never trailed in the set though after leading 22-16 and having the Tigers on the ropes, New London rallied going on a 4-1 run to pull to within three points. But an Ashlynne Zaruba kill ended the set, and knotted the match.
“As seniors, we obviously knew this could be it, but none of us were ready for this run to be over,” Stamp said. “We tuned out their crowd and just kept working.”
The fifth and final set was an absolute clinic of pressure volleyball, as neither team backed down.
The Tigers would score the opening point thanks to an Oriole hitting error, but as Springville fans would later find out, it would be New London’s only lead of the set.
The Oriole girls flat-out refused to lose.
Springville’s biggest lead through the final set was three points, which happened twice at 6-3 and 7-4, otherwise the finale was incredibly close.
New London knotted the score at 12-12 before Nia Howard and Clark, after an Oriole timeout, responded with enormous back-to-back kills putting Springville a point away from a miraculous comeback.
It wouldn’t come quite that easily though.
The Tigers rallied back with back-to-back kills before Clark came through with a kill and Nia Howard another that mercifully ended the game.
“I’ve never been a part of a match like this,” Clark said. “The closest thing would be the regional final match against Lisbon our freshman year.”
The heart-stopping triumph secured a fourth-straight state tournament berth, marking the first time in Springville volleyball history a single class had ended every season by playing at state.
“Making it to state all four years obviously wasn’t something that just happened by accident,” Stamp said. “The seniors on this team have been playing together since the fourth grade, and putting in the work in the off-season to help make moments like this happen.
“Claude and Tiel (Howard) have been right there with us from the start, too. We’ve just clicked as a group from the very beginning and everything has just flowed all the way into high school. None of this happens without Claude and Tiel.”
The Orioles slammed down an incredible 74 kills in the match led by a phenomenal 23-kill performance from Breitfelder on 50 attacks.
“Kennady was amazing all night long,” Howard said. “Nia just kept going to her and she kept coming through with big point after big point. But it wasn’t just Kennady. All the girls really stepped up, and it was that balance that allowed us to come back and win this thing.”
Clark added 14 kills on 27 attacks while Jacobi also played as major role with 10 kills. Nia Howard (9 kills), Stamp (9), March (8) and Zaruba (1) added to the offensive success.
Nia Howard was dazzling at setter, dishing out a single-match school record 55 assists.
The Springville defense did its job as well as Zaruba broke her own school single-match record coming up with an incredible 42 digs while Breitfelder (28 digs), Stamp (22) and Nia Howard (17) all tallied double-digits.
Jacobi powered a 15-block Oriole defense swatting five of them back to the New London side of the net while Stamp and Clark added three more each. Breitfelder chipped in with two blocks.
Springville serving was also on-target connecting at a 96-percent clip as the team was led by a perfect 19-of-19 from Breitfelder with two going for aces. Nia Howard added a team-high five aces going 21-of-24 from the line while March was 16-of-17 with two more aces. Stamp (17-of-17) and Clark (13-of-13) combined to go a perfect 30-of-30.
The Orioles opened the class 1A state tournament in the quarterfinal round at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Tuesday, Nov. 1, as the top-seed against unranked Riverside (33-5) and with a victory would await the winner of the No. 7 ranked Ankeny Christian (36-3) vs. No. 8 Don Bosco (28-12) match.
No. 2 North Tama (39-4) played No. 14 AGWSR (18-23) in one of the bottom half of the bracket matches while No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-9) faced No. 9 Holy Trinity Catholic (29-15) in the other.
“Our goal is to go the state finals again, only this time be the champions,” Clark said.
Stamp agreed.
“As seniors we’re four for four making it to state,” she said. “We want to take this thing all the way, and leave everything out there on the court.”