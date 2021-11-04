WATERLOO
Coming into the pressure-filled class 1A region 5 championship match between third-ranked Springville and unranked St. Ansgar, the feel inside the packed gym at Waterloo West High School Wednesday, Oct. 27, almost felt a little anticlimactic.
The Orioles had been completely dominant in rolling to regional quarter-final (over Don Bosco) and semi-final (Edgewood-Colesburg) victories without dropping even a single set along the way.
While there’s never anything normal about playing in a regional final, most, especially those dressed in orange, felt that the Saints, though a high-quality opponent blessed with height and talent, didn’t really stand a chance against the Oriole juggernaut.
In the end, they were right.
Though St. Ansgar still proved to be a worthy opponent even after Springville swept their way to a third straight class 1A state tournament berth with an impressive 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 victory over the Saints and their huge throng of fans who made the trip from Mitchell County.
“We’ve made it to state quite a few times over the last few years, but this one feels a little different,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as the team will be making the program’s eighth overall appearance at the state level, sixth in the last seven years and seventh trip in the last nine seasons.
“This team just feels different. While we’ve been strong and competitive at state, I’m just not sure we really had the right mindset to make a run at the championship over the last couple of years. These kids are out here to compete, and I think they have the right mentality to make a run at the state tournament right now.”
Springville (33-4) didn’t waste any time in jumping to a lead against a St. Ansgar team (19-10), who with their side of the gym filled with Saints fans, struggled out of the gate as the Orioles raced to a 4-1 lead before the St. Ansgar began to settle down and went on a 5-1 run to take a 6-5 advantage.
The two teams traded points back-and-forth until the score was tied 10-10.
It was at that point the match completely changed, as after a pair Saints hitting errors followed by kills from Springville hitters Savannah Nealman and Lily Clark, the Orioles led 14-10.
They would never trail again the rest of the night.
“This is such an incredible feeling,” said Nealman, a senior who will be making her third state tournament appearance.
“It never gets old. We knew coming in that we just had to play our game and everything would be fine. We stayed confident all the way through the match, even when St. Ansgar made some runs at us, we knew we had what it took to win, and we got the job done.”
The first set stayed tight all the way to the end with the Saints making several spurts, closing to within a point (17-16) and three points (22-19) before Clark and Molly Stamp combined for a block that landed on the Saints’ side of the floor for the set-ending point.
The second set again saw the Orioles soar to a quick lead taking a 7-2 advantage before St. Ansgar made a run closing to within a point at 12-11.
It would be as close as they’d get the rest of the way as Springville responded with a phenomenal 13-3 run to close the match keyed by kills from Clark, Stamp, Kennady Breitfelder and Lauren Wilson.
The third set also proved anticlimactic, as the Orioles dominated from opening serve leading 6-0 before the Saints finally scored thanks to a Springville hitting error.
Kills from Breitfelder, Wilson, Nealman, Stamp, Clark, Howard and even a service ace from Grace Matus followed as the Orioles led 15-5 enroute to their lopsided 13-point triumph that sent the entire Springville team out onto the floor to celebrate their championship.
“It doesn’t matter how many times we get to do this, it’s always exciting,” said Matus, who keyed an outstanding Springville defense with a team-high 10 digs diving all over the floor in the back row coming up with Saint shots.
“Especially with it being my senior year. We executed our game plan well and now we get to go out with a bang making it to state again. The goal now at state is to win it, but we’re going to take them round-by-round and just have some fun along the way.”
Breitfelder, who tied for the team high in kills against the Saints with eight, is ready for the bright lights and big state stage.
“We’ve been preparing for this since our freshman year,” said the talented Oriole junior. “We’ve worked hard both mentally and physically to get ready to get back to state and win. We’ve already been there a couple of times before and lost in the first match both times. I’m hoping that doesn’t happen this time. Our nerves should be better and we’ll be prepared to make a run.”
Stamp and Wilson also added eight kills each for the balanced Springville offense while Nealman added six more. Clark chipped in with five while Howard set 32 assists putting her teammates into positions to be successful.
“We want to make it past the first round at state and then just keep going,” Nealman said. “Right now, we have the confidence that we can beat anyone. We’ve worked hard to get to this point. We want to take advantage of it.”
Howard knows his team is ready for the moment.
“One step forward, one step closer, Howard said. “The goal is to make it to the championship game at state. That’s where we want to be and we feel we have the team to be able to reach that goal. The kids are ready mentally, and will be prepared for what they’ll see at state. No matter what happens there though, I’m proud of this group of girls. It’s been an amazing ride.”
Springville, the No. 3 seed in the 1A state tournament, opened Tuesday, Nov. 2, against a sixth-seeded and 11th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (29-13) team who defeated the Orioles at state last season in the quarter-final round.
No. 2 seed and second-ranked LeMars Gehlen Catholic (25-5) plays seventh-seeded and 12th-ranked North Tama (30-10) in the other quarter-final contest on Springville’s side of the bracket.
Burlington-Notre Dame (35-8) is the top seed and No 1 ranked team in class 1A and opens against 14th-ranked and eighth-seeded Tri-Center (27-10) while No. 4 seed and fifth-ranked Holy Trinity Catholic (32-10) plays fifth-seeded and 10th-ranked Janesville (25-15) in the top half of the 1A state bracket.