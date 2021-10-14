They’ve been one of the top-3 teams in the state all season long in class 1A, so the Springville volleyball team earning a top-seed in region 5 tournament action should come as no surprise to anyone.
The only surprise would be if the Orioles (25-3) didn’t make a return trip to Cedar Rapids and the class 1A state tournament, a venue they’ve become more and more accustomed to over the last decade.
Springville’s journey to state opens at home in the quarterfinal round Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., where the Orioles await the Don Bosco (12-14) vs. East Buchanan (12-14) first-round winner.
Springville will also host the semi-final round Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. while the 1A region 5 championship match will be held at a site to be determined Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
The other two matches in the top half of the region 5 bracket see 15th-ranked North Linn (19-6) host Central Elkader (9-27) while Edgewood-Colesburg (17-11) hosts Waterloo Christian (14-13).
There are no other state-ranked programs in the bottom half of the bracket as Saint Ansgar (15-9), the No. 2 seed, hosts Northwood-Kensett (4-17); Turkey Valley (13-15) hosts Lansing Kee (1-16); Nashua Plainfield (10-12) hosts Riceville (5-15) and Tripoli (8-19) hosts West Central (8-13).