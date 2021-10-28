SPRINGVILLE
As the top-seed in class 1A region 5 and ranked third in entire state, there is a lot expected of the Springville volleyball team each and every time they hit the floor.
The Orioles, perennially one of the power programs in the state regardless of class, have been through the pressures of post-season tournaments and have the experience it takes to win, and they displayed all of those amazing attributes against visiting Don Bosco in a regional quarter-final match Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Springville (31-4) came out with razor-sharp focus immediately against the Dons and completely dominated from the opening serve rolling to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-19 rout.
The match was never in doubt, and the Orioles made sure of that with a start that even their loyal legion of fans may have been surprised to witness.
Springville raced to an 11-0 lead forcing Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares to call a pair of timeouts in hopes of slowing the high-powered Oriole offense down.
It didn’t work.
Lily Clark got things started for the hosts scoring the game’s first two points with a pair of kills before adding the fourth point with a block that slammed right down onto the floor on the Don Bosco side of the net.
Kennady Breitfelder added a kill and a block for two more Oriole points before Savannah Nealman drilled back-to-back kills as the hosts led 9-0.
Nia Howard came through with back-to-back service aces pushing the Springville lead to 11-0 before the Dons finally were able to get on the scoreboard with a block from their defense.
Springville wasn’t fazed a bit by the Don Bosco breaking the goose egg, scoring four straight points to lead 16-1 before settling in for the 19-point first set rout.
Things would come a little tougher for the hosts in the second set, as this time it was the Dons racing to the early advantage leading 5-1 and 8-3 before the Oriole offense began to get things rolling again.
Pulling to within a point at 11-10, Howard came through with a kill to knot the score before Clark added a kill to give the hosts a lead they would not lose the rest of the way.
Clark, Howard, Breitfelder, Nealman, Lauren Wilson and Molly Stamp all added clutch points down the stretch, ending with Clark slamming down the set ender.
The third set would also see a somewhat close battle, though the Orioles never trailed even as the Dons closed to within a point at 20-19 before the hosts closed on a 5-0 run.
Clark started the match-ending run with a kill before Breitfelder tallied three of the final four points with only a Howard ace in between them.
Clark had a huge night for the Orioles hammering down 11 total kills on an amazing 12 attacks as the team tallied 39 kills in the match overall. Breitfelder (8 kills), Wilson (6), Stamp (5), Nealman (5) and Howard (4) gave the Don Bosco defense just too many hitters to worry about as the hosts hit at an .227 efficiency in the match.
Howard was once again the pulse of the offense setting 33 assists while Springville defense was also clutch, blocking five shots led by three from Clark. Grace Matus once again put on a show in the back row coming up with a team-high 21 digs while Morgan Nachazel (13) and Breitfelder (11) also tallied double-digits keeping the ball rolling for the hosts.
Oriole serving was also on-target as the team connected at a 95-percent clip with Howard delivering three of the team’s six total aces going 20-for-21 at the line. Matus, Nealman and Breitfelder also came through with aces for the hosts who advanced to the regional semi-final round Monday, Oct. 25.