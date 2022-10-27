SPRINGVILLE
For most teams, entering post-season volleyball play can be a little nerve-racking as each and every contest is a win or go home type of scenario.
Class 1A top-ranked Springville, obviously, is not like ‘most teams’, however.
And the Orioles went out and proved that well-known fact yet again Wednesday, Oct. 19, opening their 1A post-season journey with an emphatic statement against visiting Montezuma in a region 7 quarterfinal match.
“We were trying to make sure we were in the right defense at the net against Montezuma and we got good touches all game long,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team dominated the Bravettes from the outset cruising to a 25-13, 25-6, 25-6 rout.
“Our execution was the key to the win though. The girls were focused and we ran all of our sets very well all night long. When that happens, we can be a very tough team to beat, especially with the kind of experienced players we’re able to put out there. These girls have been through the battles many times before and know what it takes to get the job done.”
One of those battle-tested Orioles is Howard’s own daughter Nia, a senior who opened her final post-season turning in a phenomenal performance not only setting 25 assists for her teammates, but also added three kills of her own on the offensive end while coming through with a perfect 12-of-12 serving night with two going for aces.
“Once we were able to get Montezuma’s tall girl in the front row out of there our hitters had an open net to hit and they all took advantage,” Nia said. “Our hitters can swing over anyone, but having a shorter option to go against was good, and once we got through the first set it was like we flipped a switch and really turned things up a notch in the second and third sets.”
Springville (35-3) controlled the match from the game’s opening serve when senior Molly Stamp delivered a thunderous kill for the opening point before freshman teammate Rowan Jacobi added back-to-back kills as the hosts exploded to an 8-1 early lead (thanks to some help from several Montezuma hitting errors) that forced the Bravettes to call a timeout.
It didn’t work.
A Kennady Breitfelder kill followed as did a Hannah March service ace, a Lily Clark kill and another Stamp kill allowed the Orioles extended their advantage to double-digits (17-7) and they never looked back.
“Yeah, we kind of went into beast mode there at the end of the first set and continued it into the second and third, Nia Howard said. “Our pins worked the entire night and getting the ball to Kennady, and any of the girls really, is always a good option. I set it up and they knock it down.”
A Breitfelder kill ended the first set, and she had eight of them in the match on 22 attacks of the net, before Jacobi started the second-set rout with another followed by March and a service ace from Howard.
Springville was off and running again, jumping to a 15-3 lead forcing another Montezuma timeout.
And again, it could not slow the Oriole juggernaut as the hosts pounded out seven straight points following the break as multiple kills from Breitfelder and Clark as well as another service ace from March had Springville leading 22-3.
Stamp closed the second set hammering down one of her eight kills, equaling Breitfelder as a team-best number.
The third set saw the Bravettes hang tough early on, responding to a quick 3-0 Oriole lead going on a 5-2 run to equal the score at 5-5.
The performance by the hosts the rest of the way however, was nothing short of spectacular.
Springville went on a mind-boggling 20-1 (runs of 12-0 and 8-1) spurt that saw the team display all of their amazing skills on both the offensive and defensive sides of the net, as well as absolute precision serving.
Kills from Nia Howard, Jacobi and Stamp set up Clark for the game-ending service ace and the team celebrated their quarterfinal victory.
“We showed once again we have a lot of different girls who can hit a lot of different shots,” Howard said. “Sometimes we get into the habit of running a lot of the same sets just because they work, but we showed we can run new things, too, which is only going to make us stronger as a team.”
Clark added six kills for the Oriole offense with Jacobi finishing with five on just eight attacks. March also added a kill while Ashlynne Zaruba, as the senior has been doing all fall long, was dominant in the back row coming up with a team-best 11 digs while Nia Howard helped out with 10 more.
March led the serving corps delivering three aces going 13-of-16 at the line while Zaruba, Breitfelder and Clark all added aces as well as the team ripped eight of them in the match and were a solid 93-percent overall at the line.
“It’s really been a great season, one of the best in school history, and with the history this program has had over the last decade or so, that’s really saying something,” Howard said. “We’re ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, and while I’m extremely proud of the girls for achieving that, being able to maintain it all these weeks after beating previously top-ranked North Tama (back on Sept. 17, at the Orioles own tournament) has really been the toughest thing. Climbing the mountain is one thing, being able to stay there is something else and these girls wanted that. They know how much this means for the program and the community.”
Howard’s daughter also knows the magnitude of the No. 1 ranking.
“It was pretty insane when we beat North Tama,” she said. “We wanted that No. 1 ranking and we want to make sure we stay that way.
“We took the first step against Montezuma to our end goal of winning a state championship. But we also know we have a lot of work left to do.”